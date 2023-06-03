A Porcupine man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for beating a man with a two-by-four piece of wood and leaving him to die as he went to watch TV and continue drinking.

On May 22, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced 30-year-old Trey New Holy to the maximum number of years allowed by the law for a voluntary manslaughter conviction.

New Holy admitted to beating 35-year-old Faron Respects Nothing, who died on Sept. 4, 2022, from blood loss.

A federal grand jury originally charged New Holy with second-degree murder, but he reached a plea deal with the government and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Feb. 17.

The factual basis statement in New Holy's case stated he and Respects Nothing were drinking with a group of people in the Evergreen Housing area near Porcupine on Sept. 3, 2022. By that day, New Holy had already been drinking and smoking marijuana for "the last several days." Late in the evening, New Holy and Respects Nothing got into a fight. When Respects Nothing had New Holy in a headlock, a relative of New Holy's kicked Respects Nothing in the head, and New Holy got away.

He ran about 100 feet away, grabbed a board and hit Respects Nothing in the head. Respects Nothing got ahold of the two-by-four and swung it at New Holy, who grabbed another that laid nearby and hit Respects Nothing in the head again. Respects Nothing then dropped to the ground.

"[New Holy] was upset, and angry and could have walked away," the document stated. "Knowing the victim was knocked out and not getting up, the defendant acted in the heat of passion and struck the victim at least one more time in the head."

The combination of the wounds caused extensive bleeding, but Respects Nothing did not die immediately.

New Holy went inside the house on the property and drank tequila, and then went back outside to sleep inside a tent. In the early morning, New Holy heard Respects Nothing moaning and say "help me."

New Holy set Respects Nothing's shoes next to him, went back inside and watched television and continued to drink. When a friend of New Holy's arrived at the house, the two left to buy more alcohol while Respects Nothing was "bloody and still moving."

Ultimately, bystanders called 911. When law enforcement arrived, he was dead.

An autopsy of Respects Nothing's body noted he had wounds on his head, face, chest, and stomach, according to the factual basis statement.

The FBI and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety investigated the case.