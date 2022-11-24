Porcupine man sentenced to 30 months for shooting friend

A 21-year-old Porcupine man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release Monday for involuntary manslaughter after accidentally shooting his 19-year-old friend.

Court documents show that Cassian Richards traveled to the residence of Guy Dull Knife IV with Creighton Yankton and other friends. After an altercation with Dull Knife inside the residence that ended with Richards firing a semiautomatic pistol into the wall, Richards and his friends fled the home.

Richards carried the loaded pistol in his hand with a bullet in the chamber as the group went to the vehicle they arrived in. The document states Richards "carelessly and recklessly jostled the gun" while getting into the vehicle, and the gun fired, hitting Yankton in the back. The bullet struck his aortic artery and exited the front of his chest, killing him within minutes.

Richards pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge on July 29. In exchange, the government dropped a charge against Richards for making false statements. The original indictment stated that Richards told an FBI agent that he wasn't there when Yankton was shot.

U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Richards. Jennifer Albertson with the Federal Public Defender's Office in Rapid City defended Richards. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama prosecuted the case. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the FBI investigated the case.