'Porter' returns to get kids, families reading

“Porter the Hoarder” and her messy room are back with an online event today and new resources to get kids excited about reading.
The third annual Porter the Hoarder Reading Program is launching today. Nearly 10,000 first-graders at more than 100 schools statewide, including about 3,000 Black Hills students, are each receiving a free copy of the book “Porter the Hoarder and the Ransacked Room” they can keep and take home.
All kids, parents and teachers are invited to tune into a YouTube live event at 12:45 p.m. at sdsfec.org/porterlive. “Porter the Hoarder” author Sean Covel of Deadwood will read the book, and “Porter the Hoarder” illustrator Rebecca Swift of Bridgewater will give drawing lessons.
Giving children a book that’s fun, quick and easy to read is helping families create a habit of reading at home, Covel said.
“What we heard (in previous years of this program) is kids got home and it was minutes before the book came out of their backpack and they read the book, and then read it again,” he said. “The child would then start reading to their parents, and their older siblings would get into it. It did the thing we hoped it would do. It found a crack in busy schedules and put a book there.”
The Porter the Hoarder Reading Program is a partnership between Covel, Swift and the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center. In addition to giving books to kids, each first-grade teacher and the school library will receive a free copy of “Porter the Hoarder and the Ransacked Room.”
“Porter the Hoarder and the Ransacked Room” is intentionally designed to be short — fewer than 600 words — so kids and parents can read it together in just a few minutes. The vocabulary is more advanced than a first-grade reading level, however, so it engages older siblings and parents as well as the first-graders, said Morgan VonHaden, director of the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center.
“You’re having time together with adults, with older siblings and younger siblings … and that goes across all socio-economic standings,” she said.
The reading program includes an interactive digital version of the book, plus downloadable supplemental games and learning activities for use in classrooms and at home. Covel’s sister, Brittany Covel, is a kindergarten teacher in Sturgis who developed “Porter the Hoarder” learning activities. They follow state education guidelines and can be used in classrooms or by families, VonHaden said. Some materials are available in Spanish.
Although the Porter the Hoarder Reading Program has focused on public schools, private schools and home-school families can access the digital book and online resources free of charge at sdsfec.org/porter-resources/. The book “Porter the Hoarder and the Ransacked Room” can be purchased in Rapid City at Mitzi’s Books, The Mercantile at Hotel Alex Johnson, and Heroes and Villains.
“We want to make it as engaging as we can,” VonHaden said. “The part I get most excited about is engaging families and getting kids excited about reading. It has so many positive effects, and it starts with reading a book. Families are still the number one educator in our kids’ lives. If we can start at home, reading will have a positive effect in school and other areas of life.”
Research indicates that from the time a child is born, parents who read to that child 15 minutes a day are preparing the child for school while building literacy skills, she said.
“The Porter partnership has been an amazing opportunity in getting learners across the state even more excited about reading! We were able to give upwards of 8,000 books last year and are excited that we have exceeded that number in getting even more books to first-graders and their families across South Dakota. Any time we can get fun, engaging books in the hands of kiddos and some fun homework for the families to do with them, it is a win,” VonHaden said.
For more information about “Porter the Hoarder and the Ransacked Room” and the entire series of Porter books, go to porterthehoarder.com.
