'Porter' returns to get kids, families reading

“Porter the Hoarder” and her messy room are back with an online event today and new resources to get kids excited about reading.

The third annual Porter the Hoarder Reading Program is launching today. Nearly 10,000 first-graders at more than 100 schools statewide, including about 3,000 Black Hills students, are each receiving a free copy of the book “Porter the Hoarder and the Ransacked Room” they can keep and take home.

All kids, parents and teachers are invited to tune into a YouTube live event at 12:45 p.m. at sdsfec.org/porterlive. “Porter the Hoarder” author Sean Covel of Deadwood will read the book, and “Porter the Hoarder” illustrator Rebecca Swift of Bridgewater will give drawing lessons.

Giving children a book that’s fun, quick and easy to read is helping families create a habit of reading at home, Covel said.

“What we heard (in previous years of this program) is kids got home and it was minutes before the book came out of their backpack and they read the book, and then read it again,” he said. “The child would then start reading to their parents, and their older siblings would get into it. It did the thing we hoped it would do. It found a crack in busy schedules and put a book there.”