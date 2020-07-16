Portion of west side parking lot closed at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As part of construction of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center – future home of The Monument – Expansion Arena, a portion of the West Side parking lot C will close on Monday, July 20.

The closure will affect 94 parking spots and will direct all guest traffic to the Civic Center through the South Entrance located off of Mt. Rushmore Rd. N. The lot will be closed for up to eight weeks as crews will be constructing the underground hydronic piping from the Central Utility Plant to the Expansion Arena.

Craig Baltzer, Executive Director for the Civic Center, said “while people won’t be able to park in Lot C itself, there will still be available parking on the West side of the existing facility.”

With a portion of the site’s parking lot closing during construction, guests will need to park in other places, such as the remaining spots in Lot C, Lot D and the Central High School parking lots when school is not in session. Carpooling is also strongly encouraged.

It’s exciting to see progress on the project, but we know this closure may be an inconvenience for some,” Baltzer said. “However, it is a necessary evil, as this is an important part of the overall project. It allows us to use an existing heating and cooling infrastructure to service the expansion, something that should save us in operating costs far into the future.”