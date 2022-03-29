Positions open as Hardhats looks to bounce back in 2022

The 2021 American Legion Baseball season was a humbling experience for Rapid City Post 22.

Results on the field were weaker than those of 43 previous state championship runs, attributed to a lost sense of camaraderie and togetherness.

Kelvin Torve won’t stand for that in 2022.

“We’re correcting the mistakes of last year,” he said. “We’re going to have a better year. Period.”

Spring training has begun in the Black Hills, and Post 22 is already into its second week as the artificial turf field at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark allowed the club to start several days earlier than usual.

The park, previously known as Fitzgerald Stadium and sometimes still referred to as “The Fitz,” is gearing up for a full season after opening its doors for the first time last June. It’ll be the site of the Hardhats’ opening day game April 22, which is also coming a week earlier than normal, and the state tournament July 27-31.

The season opener will be the first of a plethora of games for Post 22, a total of 62 on its regular season slate, and an increase in home contests as well, which should give ample time for players to cycle through positions, lineup spots and even time in the dugout, since all infield and outfield posts are available.

“Everybody’s competing for a job. There are plenty of games to give everybody time to show what they can do,” said Torve, entering his fifth season as Hardhats head coach. “It’s going to be open season on a lot of positions, and it’s going to be fun to watch how it all plays out.”

That opportunity is sure to breed competitiveness among teammates, which junior outfielder Harrison Good said is ultimately beneficial as it causes players to push each other.

“We’ve got guys who really want to do better for the team, do better for themselves, and in the long run it’s going to make our team stronger mentally. There’s more of a brotherhood this year,” said Good, who’s from Sturgis. “That’s another reason that this year’s team sets itself apart from any other team. No position is on lock, so this year’s going to be interesting.”

Missing from Post 22’s 2021 squad was a team mentality, junior infielder Peyton Tipton said, as it finished 33-27 and fell in the semifinals of the state tournament. Instead of one unit on the diamond, it was more like three separate groups.

The leaders of this year’s team are trying to fix that, hosting dinners and conducting workouts without of coaches. Torve held meetings during the offseason with now-college athletes who are returning for another year, as well as his coaching staff, about turning things around.

A banner has been pinned up on the wall of their indoor training facility that reads “Road to Shelby” above their logo, and “One Team One Mission” below it. The American Legion World Series is being held in Shelby, North Carolina this year.

“Every time we come in here we look at this banner on the wall,” said Tipton, who hails from Box Elder. “Last year we didn’t even win State, but that’s our goal. I think it’s been lost over the past few years of what our big goal is, and I think it’s just a reminder of where we want to be.”

What’s most important to prepare for by opening day, Torve said, is the Hardhats’ pitching. Several key hurlers were lost to graduation, including Jake Goble, Branson Kuehl and Hunter Tillery, so finding replacements will be crucial.

Drew Scherbenske, a righthander and Rapid City Stevens graduate who’s currently in his freshman season at Des Moines Area Community College, will be back on the mound this season, tossing to Jacob Solano, who graduated from St. Thomas More last spring and will be reprising his role as starting catcher.

“Our guys, with the practices we’ve had so far, they’re committed to not let (last season) happen again,” Torve said. “It’s exciting because we’ve got some leadership this year, they’re not going to put up with anything, they’re going to get after it and it’s going to be fun.”

Post 22 opens against Fargo Post 400, last year’s Central Plains regional champion.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

