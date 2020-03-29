Positive coronavirus tests increase to 90 positives in South Dakota

There is one new positive coronavirus test in Pennington County and 22 new positive results in the state Sunday.

Lawrence County cases increased to three. Minnehaha continues to expand with 25 cases now and Beadle County has 20.

There is still only one fatality in the state and 29 victims have recovered. The state has received 3,127 negative test results and one test is pending with the state health department. There is no reporting on how many tests are pending with commercial labs.

The 90 positives in the state are evenly distributed between male and female patients with 45 each.

The preponderance of the cases are among patients between 40 and 70 (54) but 29 of the cases are in patients under 30.

