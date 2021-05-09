 Skip to main content
Post 164 grabs pair of close wins in Aberdeen
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Post 164 grabs pair of close wins in Aberdeen

Spearfish Post 164 bounced back from a pair of losses Friday and closed out the weekend with road wins over Lake Norden and Aberdeen.

Post 164 scored a late run to edge Lake Norden 8-7, then struck for seven runs in the last three innings of its second game to top Aberdeen 9-7.

GAME 1

Danner Craig had the only multi-hit performance for Spearfish, going 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Carter Lyon, who went 0 for 3, collected three RBIs. Aiden Haught, who scored the winning run by sprinting home on a passed ball in the top of the seventh, added two runs. 

Kaiden Feyereisen got the win on the mound as the fourth pitcher, striking out five and walking one on 47 pitches without surrenduring a hit in the final three innings on the ballgame.

GAME 2

Down 6-2 in the fifth inning, Post 164 rallied for four runs in the frame to tie the game, then took the lead and held off a late push from Aberdeen to come away with the victory.

Feyereisen earned a perfect on-base percentage, going 3 for 3 with a walk, including a double, and scored two runs, while Will Scharf collected three RBIs on 2 for 3 batting and Brady Hartwig drove in one on 2 for 3 with two runs.

Starting pitcher Connor Comer earned the win, allowing four runs, all earned, on six hits and six walks with one punchout on five innings and 107 pitches. Hartwig picked up the save, fanning two and allowing one hit on 20 pitches in one inning of work.

Spearfish Post 164 travels to Belle Fourche on Friday before hosting Rapid City Post 320 and Rapid City Post 22 on Saturday.

