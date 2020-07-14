Post 22 and Post 320 to host 12-team Veterans Classic

On their side of the bracket, Torve said that Gillette and Pierre will be good, although he doesn't know much about the 406 Flyers and Sioux Falls West.

The Hardhats are 1-2 against Gillette, but beat the Riders 6-4 during the Firecracker Tournament with Goble's three-run home run being the deciding factor.

Post 22 faces the 406 Flyers (6 p.m.) and Gillette (8 p.m.) on Thursday.

"We're going to have to play well to win," Torve said.

Humphries said that the last few weeks have been good for his team. Post 320 is 14-15, winners of six of its last eight games. Sunday the Stars knocked off a good Brandon Valley team 4-1 behind the strong pitching from Mitchell Sand.

Humphries said the one thing he always tells his players is that as a coach he wants to see them to continue to progress forward every week, finishing better than when they started. He said they seem to be doing that this year.

"We started off a little rough, which I'm sure most organizations did with the lockdown. Slowly as the season has gone on we have gotten better," he said. "They have been able to get more and more at bats, they have been able to get more comfortable on the mound and they have been able to get more comfortable with me."