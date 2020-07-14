Post 22 and Post 320 to host 12-team Veterans Classic

It's been a different season to say the least for the Rapid City Post 22 and Post 320 American Legion baseball programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, you might say it will be a historic one, as the two rival programs will join up to co-host the Veterans Classic Tournament at both Fitzgerald Stadium and Pete Lien Memorial Field.
The 12-team tournament begins Thursday and runs through Sunday afternoon.
Sunday's games will also be the final games at the historic Fitzgerald Stadium as we know it, as construction begins on the new stadium on Monday.
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said that Rapid City is a baseball town, so it only makes sense that the Veterans Classic turns into what it will be this weekend.
"We'll have two ballparks with baseball games going on all day. I think it is great for baseball in Rapid City, it's great for 22 and it is great for 320," Torve said. "I'm thankful that we are doing this and I look forward to doing this in future years.
"It's been difficult with all of the upheaval with COVID, but here we are, there's going to be a lot of baseball, and it is going to be a lot of fun."
Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said it is going to be a fun and busy four days for all that is involved.
"There is going to be a lot of baseball, and it is a lot of work for both organizations to be able to put this on, a lot of wear and tear on these fields," he said. "But it will be a good money-maker for both of us, a good way to get in six games against really good competition for both our varsity and jayvee teams. I'm looking forward to it.
"It is a good way to bring the two baseball programs here in Rapid City together, to be able to come under one umbrella, to be able to do a tournament and to be able to work together. For so many years we were rivals across the parking lot. It is still a rivalry, but we're still working together for a better outcome."
The tournament will be split in two brackets — 320's bracket at Pete Lien and 22's at Fitzgerald. Each team will play six games in four days, with the crossover games on Sunday. The championship game (No. 1 teams from each bracket) will play at 3:30 p.m. at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Teams competing at Pete Lien will be the Post 320 Stars, Post 22 Expos, Mitchell, Miles City, Mont., Alliance, Neb., and Sioux Falls East.
Teams competing at Fitzgerald will be the Post 22 Hardhats, Post 320 Shooters, Pierre, Gillette, Wyo., 406 Flyers (Laurel, Mont.) and Sioux Falls West.
The Hardhats are playing the Shooters and the Stars are playing the Expos because two teams — Cheyenne Post 6 and Millard West (Omaha) both dropped out about a week ago.
Post 22 comes into the tournament at 23-8, winners of nine of its last 12 games. On Monday, the Hardhats ran past Sturgis 16-1 in a league contest.
Torve said that with the state playoffs beginning eight days from the end of the tournament, you want to go into the postseason playing well.
"It seems like we have some momentum going, and we're looking to continue that," Torve said.
Dylan Richey and Bransen Kuehl are back from injuries and both 100 percent, and that gives the Hardhats a big boost.
Infielder Matt Hegre came back to the program after missing much of the year, and he played his first game Monday night at Sturgis.
"He's (Hegre) an excellent baseball player and the seniors on the team welcomed him back, so we're thrilled he is back in the lineup here moving forward," Torve said.
Being healthy has played a big part of the Hardhats getting to where Torve wants them to be. He said they are now able to start running the same lineup out there day after day.
"Baseball is a game of momentum. When guys start hitting, it is contagious. When Dylan and Jake start pounding the strike zone, the defense is more attentive and they are equipped to play defense," he said. "We've always had good players, and the guys who filled in when Dylan and Bransen were hurt did well, but it is hard to replace a Bransen Kuehl and a Dylan Richey. Now that they are healthy, I think that is the biggest key to playing well."
On their side of the bracket, Torve said that Gillette and Pierre will be good, although he doesn't know much about the 406 Flyers and Sioux Falls West.
The Hardhats are 1-2 against Gillette, but beat the Riders 6-4 during the Firecracker Tournament with Goble's three-run home run being the deciding factor.
Post 22 faces the 406 Flyers (6 p.m.) and Gillette (8 p.m.) on Thursday.
"We're going to have to play well to win," Torve said.
Humphries said that the last few weeks have been good for his team. Post 320 is 14-15, winners of six of its last eight games. Sunday the Stars knocked off a good Brandon Valley team 4-1 behind the strong pitching from Mitchell Sand.
Humphries said the one thing he always tells his players is that as a coach he wants to see them to continue to progress forward every week, finishing better than when they started. He said they seem to be doing that this year.
"We started off a little rough, which I'm sure most organizations did with the lockdown. Slowly as the season has gone on we have gotten better," he said. "They have been able to get more and more at bats, they have been able to get more comfortable on the mound and they have been able to get more comfortable with me."
Humphries said it is always going to be tough when you have six games in four days, but they are much better prepared now than earlier in the season.
"You always hope that in these large tournaments you can get one or two pitchers to be able to go deep into the game, so you don't have to use three or four pitchers every game," he said. "We're lucky to have this tournament later on in the year because pitchers are conditioned to throw 100 pitches, as compared to two weeks into the season where guys are sore after 50-60 pitches."
The Stars face Miles City (6 p.m.) and Mitchell (8 p.m.) on Thursday.
"We split with both of them over the course of the year," Humphries said. "Alliance has always been scrappy. Sioux Falls East is a big league game, going towards power rankings.
"It will be a good experience. There are good teams on both sides of the bracket. We'll see who we match up with in terms of who we match up with on Sunday."
