Post 22 closes Fitzgerald Stadium by stopping Miles City

Scherbenske worked his way around a walk in the top of the seventh and recorded the final out at the old Fitzgerald by striking out Tyler Brownson.

Richey got the win, despite giving up six runs (three earned) in five innings, striking out eight. Richey also had three hits and one RBI.

"I came out a bit more intense today because I just knew how big it was. It might have got the best of me for a little bit, but we got good results," he said.

Kuehl, Hartford and Bachman all had two hits for Post 22.

Post 22 moved to 28-9 on the season and will have three games remaining in Cheyenne, Wyo., this week and then prepare for the regional tournament.

"Winning this game was a huge building point for our team, and going on and playing in regionals, it will be a long stretch for us. This is a great thing to build off of," Scherbenske said.

As the crowd mingled after the game, players, parents and fans alike scrambled to get a piece of the stadium from the infield dirt, the outfield grass and even some of the seats in the stands.

It was the end of an era, according to Torve.

"This is an iconic ballpark for the upper Midwest," he said. "We've had teams from most of the states come in for tournaments we have had here, the World Series we have had here, the regional tournaments. It means a lot, not just for the city, but for the greater Midwest."

