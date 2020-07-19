Post 22 closes Fitzgerald Stadium by stopping Miles City

It was a game that the late Rapid City Post 22 coaching Hall of Famer Dave Ploof would have enjoyed, so said one of his former players and current Hardhat manager Kelvin Torve.
The Hardhats closed Fitzgerald Stadium as we know it with a bang, stopping the Outlaws Baseball Club of Miles City, Mont., 12-6 Sunday afternoon in the final game of the Black Hills Veteran's Classic.
The Hardhats rallied from a 3-0 deficit, and the game was tied at 6-6 before Post 22 scored four runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to pull away for the win, it's fifth in the six tournament games.
"It was a lot of fun, especially with the way they played. I told the guys after the game Coach Ploof would have been proud of that game, the way we ran the bases, the way we found a way to win," Torve said. "The first three innings we didn't have much success, but yet we found a way to win. He would have been proud of that effort today."
It was the final game for the historic stadium, as it will undergo a $5 million renovation with construction beginning Monday. Although it appears the Hardhats will be the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs and will host as long as they are in the tournament, they'll either play at Pete Lien Memorial Field or McKeague Stadium.
The Hardhats overcame the emotions of playing the final game at "The Fitz," and got their bats going in the middle innings, scoring all 12 runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
"It was a little sad (playing in the final game), but at the end of the day it was good to get another win," said pitcher/first baseman Dylan Richey. "This whole program was built around wins, so it was good to end it off in the right way."
Post 22 shortstop Ryan Bachman said they had to play the game first before thinking about what was happening to the stadium and the emotion of what would happen soon after.
"We definitely didn't want to have a stinker to end playing on this field," Bachman said. "I think we came out and had a little gut-check in the third inning. Coach Klap (Ryan Klapperich) came out and got us fired up. We came out with a big six-spot and came together as a group. I really liked what I saw today, and everyone was really happy with it."
After two scoreless innings, the Outlaws came out against Richey on the mound with a little fire, taking a 1-0 lead when Hunter Musch hit a RBI bunt single, scoring Dustin Benson.
In the top of the fourth, Miles City took a 3-0 lead on a RBI sac fly by Tyler Brownson, scoring Cory Brownson, and Kade Mosley scored on an infield error by Bachman at shortstop.
The Hardhats answered with the big six-run bottom of the fourth, highlighted by RBI singles by Hunter Tillery, Bransen Kuehl, Colton Hartford, a sac-fly RBI by Blake Weaver and a two-run single by Bachman.
The momentum was temporarily fleeting as the Outlaws scored three in the top of the fifth to tie the game, the first two runs coming from a big home run by Jace Notbohm. Miles City followed with a walk to Cory Brownson, an infield error by Matthew Hegre at third base and a RBI single by Tyler Brownson.
The tie game, however, was short-lived, as the Hardhats responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Richey opened with a single, and he moved to second on a sac bunt by Hegre, scoring on a booming double by Jake Goble. With two outs, Tillery singled home Goble, followed by Thomas Maguire reaching on an error by pitcher Trae Awbery. Maguire later scored on a single by Kuehl.
"Our big weakness this season, I guess, has been stringing together good at bats," Richey said. "Today, getting bunts down, doing the little things properly, it is a big plus moving forward to see that we can string hits together like that."
Post 22 got some insurance in the sixth when Bachman reached on an infield error by shortstop Shane Sinclair and scored on a double by Richey. Tad Scherbenske, now in for Richey on the mound, got his first at bat of the season and his first hit, a drag bunt down the third-base line, scoring Richey all of the way from second to make it a 12-6 game.
"I'm not the one swinging, so I wanted to show the guys that bunting ain't that hard," Scherbenske said with a grin.
Scherbenske worked his way around a walk in the top of the seventh and recorded the final out at the old Fitzgerald by striking out Tyler Brownson.
Richey got the win, despite giving up six runs (three earned) in five innings, striking out eight. Richey also had three hits and one RBI.
"I came out a bit more intense today because I just knew how big it was. It might have got the best of me for a little bit, but we got good results," he said.
Kuehl, Hartford and Bachman all had two hits for Post 22.
Post 22 moved to 28-9 on the season and will have three games remaining in Cheyenne, Wyo., this week and then prepare for the regional tournament.
"Winning this game was a huge building point for our team, and going on and playing in regionals, it will be a long stretch for us. This is a great thing to build off of," Scherbenske said.
As the crowd mingled after the game, players, parents and fans alike scrambled to get a piece of the stadium from the infield dirt, the outfield grass and even some of the seats in the stands.
It was the end of an era, according to Torve.
"This is an iconic ballpark for the upper Midwest," he said. "We've had teams from most of the states come in for tournaments we have had here, the World Series we have had here, the regional tournaments. It means a lot, not just for the city, but for the greater Midwest."
