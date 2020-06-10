Post 22 gets lop-sided sweep of Sturgis Post 33

Even with 19 runs scored, 16 hits and three home runs, the Rapid City Post 22 coaching staff thought the Hardhats just played and hit okay in the doubleheader against Sturgis Post 33 Wednesday night at Fitzgerald Stadium.
With arms like Dylan Richey and Zach Whitesell, the Hardhat bats were more than enough as Post 22 swept Sturgis 10-0 in five innings and 9-2, handing Post 33 its first losses of the season.
"I think with our guys, sometimes with those two on the mound, we take it for granted, we go through the motions," Post 22 coach Ryan Klapperich said. "It's early, we're still grinding out AB's, just like everybody else, trying to see good pitches. We barreled a lot of balls up today, but not in enough spots. It was kind of hit and miss in some areas, and we would like to see consistency one through nine and get more production from the bottom guys."
In the opener, the Hardhats took it to Sturgis early, scoring all 10 runs in the first three innings, behind a pair of two-run home runs from Bransen Kuehl and Ryan Bachman.
"There is definitely always room for improvement, we're never satisfied," Kuehl said. "We just have to learn how to be more consistent at the plate."
In the two games, Kuehl had four hits and seven runs batted in. He also had a two-run single in the first game and a bases-loaded triple in the nightcap.
"I felt good and felt like I could barrel up, but with those seven RBIs, I couldn't have done it without my teammates getting on base and giving me the chance to get the ball up," Kuehl said.
Bachman had two hits and three RBI, while Colton Hartford also knocked in a pair of runs.
Richey, meanwhile, gave up just one hit in 4 1/3 innings, walking three and striking out 10. Drew Scherbenske got the final out on two pitches.
David Anderson took the loss for Sturgis, giving up four hits and seven runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings.
In the second game, Whitesell and Gage Murphey were locked in a 0-0 duel through three innings before the Hardhats scored four times in the fourth and five more runs in the fifth to take control.
Bachman hit his second home run of the day and third of the season with a solo shot in the fifth. Isaac Arnold and Jake Goble also had one RBI for the Hardhats.
Whitesell got the win, scattering two hits and two runs through 5 1/3 innings, walking four and striking out four. Tad Scherbenske got the final three outs, giving up one hit and striking our two.
"With both of those guys (Richey and Whitesell), coming early from college with the COVID-19 thing and not really getting a full season, we wanted to be sure we are being mindful of arms early," Klapperich said. "We have a really deep staff, and with those two guys, I know what I am going to get every time they go out on the mound. They pound the zone and they have two or three pitches they can throw for strikes. At some point we will extend innings, but for now we'll get low pitch counts and keep arms healthy."
John Fischer and Dustin Alan knocked in the two runs for Post 33 in the sixth. The two losses dropped Sturgis to 7-2 on the season.
"We set our lineup the way we wanted to as far as the pitching rotation, and they (Sturgis) were going to get our arguably one and two (pitchers) who have been pretty good," Klapperich said. "We knew they were undefeated coming in, and we said, 'alright, we'll see how good they are.'"
Post 22, 4-2, stays home Friday with a twinbill against Pierre.
Kuehl said they have plenty to work on this season as they look to challenge for yet another state title.
"Every day when we come to practice, I try to encourage everyone to never take anything for granted and continue to work hard," he said. "We need to make sure we try to get another state championship because we didn't get one last year."
Sturgis is back in Rapid City today at the Jim Scull Tournament as they will face the Rapid City Bullets at 4:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!