Post 22 gets lop-sided sweep of Sturgis Post 33

"I felt good and felt like I could barrel up, but with those seven RBIs, I couldn't have done it without my teammates getting on base and giving me the chance to get the ball up," Kuehl said.

Bachman had two hits and three RBI, while Colton Hartford also knocked in a pair of runs.

Richey, meanwhile, gave up just one hit in 4 1/3 innings, walking three and striking out 10. Drew Scherbenske got the final out on two pitches.

David Anderson took the loss for Sturgis, giving up four hits and seven runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings.

In the second game, Whitesell and Gage Murphey were locked in a 0-0 duel through three innings before the Hardhats scored four times in the fourth and five more runs in the fifth to take control.

Bachman hit his second home run of the day and third of the season with a solo shot in the fifth. Isaac Arnold and Jake Goble also had one RBI for the Hardhats.

Whitesell got the win, scattering two hits and two runs through 5 1/3 innings, walking four and striking out four. Tad Scherbenske got the final three outs, giving up one hit and striking our two.