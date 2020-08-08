Post 22 holds off Brandon Valley and will play for 43rd state title

There's rarely a lack of intensity when Rapid City Post 22 and Brandon Valley Post 307 meet.
Even after a three-hour rain delay at the South Dakota State A American Legion baseball tournament at Pete Lien Memorial Field..
The Hardhats came out on fire — and not from the recent lightning that hit just across the street — as third baseman Matt Hegre blasted a three-run home run in the first inning and Post 22 scored four quick runs before holding off the Lynx 7-5.
With the win, Post 22 moves into the championship game at noon against the winner of the Saturday night's late game between Brandon Valley and Pierre. Earlier in the day, Pierre stayed alive and ended Renner's season with a controversial 4-3 win.
It was all Post 22 early, as the Hardhats got a RBI single by Dylan Richey and put two runners on base for Hegre, who re-joined the team a month ago and has been finding his groove from the plate as of late.
Hegre's line drive over the left-field wall gave the Hardhats the momentum they needed to seemingly take control.
Two innings later there were more fireworks, this time off of Jake Goble's bat, after the Lynx thought they were out of the inning.
With Ryan Bachman on first, Hegre lined out to second baseman Michael Chevalier, who quickly fired back to first to try to get Bachman for the double play.
In a close play, Bachman was ruled safe, igniting the Lynx on the field, in the dugout and even their fans in the stands.
Two pitches later Goble lifted a high drive over the left-field fence to give the Hardhats a 6-0 lead.
With Richey throwing well on the mound, it was a lead that appeared to be safe until the Lynx came roaring back with one run in the top of the fourth on a RBI single by Thomas Scholten, and three runs in the fifth.
In the fifth inning, Brandon Valley opened with four straight singles, with Connor Knecht driving in one run and Jaxon Haase bringing home two to make it a 6-4 game.
Richey got out of the jam and did so again in the sixth. He then helped his own cause again with a two-out RBI single, scoring Colton Hartford, to make it a 7-4 game.
With Hunter Tillery on in relief, Brandon Valley had one more push and cut the lead to two runs when Knecht scored on a wild pitch.
The Lynx had runners on and second and third, but Tillery left them there when he induced Brad Skorczewski to ground out to Bachman at shortstop to end the game.
Bachman led the Hardhats with three hits, scoring two runs, while Hartford and Richey had a pair of hits each.
Richey gave up eight hits and four runs in six innings for the win, walking just one batter and striking out eight. Tillery's run allowed in the seventh was unearned.
Knecht had two hits and one RBI for the Lynx, while Haase drove home two runs.
Cole Hupke took the loss on the mound, giving up five hits and six runs in 2 2/3 innings. Caleb Zerr pitched three solid innings in relief, giving up five hits and one run, and Braden Wills got the last out.
The win upped Post 22's record to 36-10 and the Hardhats will play for their 43rd state title, with the last championship in 2018.
Pierre 4, Renner 3
Post 8 took the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth inning and held on for the win.
The game was marred in the third inning when both managers — Pierre's Brian White and Renner's Jack Van Leur were ejected for arguing calls.
In the inning there was a close play at first base where the umpire called the baserunner safe, before changing his mind and calling him out, nullifying a run scored from third. White came in to argue and was tossed.
The two umpired then talked it over and changed the call back to safe. After Pierre threw a pitch, they then said the Renner runner should have been put back on third base. The umpires agreed, which caused Van Leur to be ejected.
Renner tried to appeal the contest after the game, which was rejected because the appeal has to be during the game.
In the game, Pierre led 2-0 on RBI singles by Matt Lusk and Garret Stout in the first inning, but Renner came back with three runs in the second on a run-scoring double by Sam Stukel, a RBI single by Dalton Garbers and and a bases-loaded walk to Teegan Schlimegen.
Pierre scored what proved to be the game-winning runs in the fourth ona RBI fielder's choice to Andy Goeden and Jack Van Camp later scored on an error.
Van Camp got the win on the mound with five scoreless innings and Lusk got the save by getting the final two outs.
