Post 22 holds off Brandon Valley and will play for 43rd state title

In a close play, Bachman was ruled safe, igniting the Lynx on the field, in the dugout and even their fans in the stands.

Two pitches later Goble lifted a high drive over the left-field fence to give the Hardhats a 6-0 lead.

With Richey throwing well on the mound, it was a lead that appeared to be safe until the Lynx came roaring back with one run in the top of the fourth on a RBI single by Thomas Scholten, and three runs in the fifth.

In the fifth inning, Brandon Valley opened with four straight singles, with Connor Knecht driving in one run and Jaxon Haase bringing home two to make it a 6-4 game.

Richey got out of the jam and did so again in the sixth. He then helped his own cause again with a two-out RBI single, scoring Colton Hartford, to make it a 7-4 game.

With Hunter Tillery on in relief, Brandon Valley had one more push and cut the lead to two runs when Knecht scored on a wild pitch.

The Lynx had runners on and second and third, but Tillery left them there when he induced Brad Skorczewski to ground out to Bachman at shortstop to end the game.

Bachman led the Hardhats with three hits, scoring two runs, while Hartford and Richey had a pair of hits each.