Post 22 looks to regain state title in a trying season

In an American Legion baseball season that almost wasn't because of COVID-19, the final four teams will get to battle it out for a state title.
For Rapid City Post 22, it's also about redemption as it came up short in last year's title game, losing to Renner Post 307 6-4. It just so happened that the Hardhats, the tournament's top seed, open against No. 4 Renner Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
In the first game, No. 2 Brandon Valley faces. No. 3 Pierre. The championship game is set for Sunday at noon, with an "if necessary" game at 2:30 p.m.
It's been a crazy season, Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve admits.
"Who would have thunk it that we would get to a state tournament, and here we are," Torve said. "I'm just thrilled that we get to play. When we had our coaches meeting in April, we were just guessing if we would be able to start the season. It's worked out wonderfully."
The 16 Class A teams that competed this season did so with a power-point system, and Post 22 led the way with a 19-3 overall in-state record to earn the "home field advantage."
Because Fitzgerald Stadium is undergoing a major facelift for the 2021 season, Pete Lien, home to Post 320, is Post 22's temporary home for the weekend.
"We've played well all year. We really took the in-state games more seriously this year. The guys performed," Torve said. "I'm really proud of the way we acquitted ourselves, and now it's one more weekend, and hopefully we can continue to play good baseball."
Pitcher/first baseman Dylan Richey said they all feel fortunate that they are still playing baseball this summer.
"I know a lot of summer leagues, even around the area, got shut down really early. To be able to play for a state title, it's competition, it's fun," Richey said.
One Post 22 senior who didn't really expect to be playing baseball for the Hardhats at this time — and not because of the virus — is third baseman Matthew Hegre, who re-joined the team about a month ago.
Hegre, part of the last two state title-game teams for the Hardhats, planned to just work this summer and not play Legion ball. But things fell through with the job and he realized he missed playing with the team.
"I just had that itch that I wanted to win the state tournament again," he said. "I'm not playing college baseball, so I thought this would be a good way to end my baseball career, to win a state championship. I'm excited to come back to the team and get redemption from last year when when we fell short. We're excited to play Renner in game one, and hopefully kick them in the butt."
Hegre said his teammates welcomed him back this season, although he admits he was a little nervous about things initially.
"I really like this group and I think we're going to do some big things at the state tournament," he said.
After a slow start, Hegre is hitting .273 (nine hits in 33 at-bats with 10 runs batted in).
"I started off a little rusty," said Hegre, who did play some with the Diamondbacks of the Black Hills Amateur League. "I didn't see the pitching that I see at 22. I think I am back on top, and we're going to do great things in this tournament."
Last season's loss to Renner in the state title game still gnaws on the Hardhats, who won the previous state title in Pierre (2018) and have 42 championships as a program.
"Post 22 is built off of championships, of course. Getting another state title would just be adding to the legacy," Richey said. "Having kind of a rocky start at the beginning of the season, it will all be worth it if it comes together at the end."
Renner defends it's state title with a 20-15 overall record, defeating Watertown in the super-regionals. Brandon Valley comes into the tournament at 28-11, having to go three games in the win over Mitchell in the super-regionals. Pierre, 32-16, beat Harrisburg in two games.
Pitcher Zach Whitesell said that Renner, Pierre and Brandon Valley all come to town with the same idea as Post 22, so the Hardhats have to be ready.
"They are all chasing the same goal that we are, but I think we are a little hungrier than they are," Whitesell said. "We played them (Renner) a couple of times last year and beat them, but then we came out on the wrong side in the title game. We're definitely hungry about that."
Reliever Tad Scherbenske, another senior who came back chasing the title that got away, said they are fortunate to have another shot this season.
"Last year we fell short, and that was not a great feeling," Scherbenske said. "As players we are hungry, and our coaches are hungry. We're all ready for it."
Post 22, 34-10, breezed through the regionals and super-regionals, crushing Spearfish on no-hitters from Whitesell and Jake Goble, before battling past Post 320 7-4 and 16-0.
The team's closer in relief, Scherbenske has not been needed in the postseason to date — the Hardhat starters have gone the distance in their four wins. He's fine with that.
"That was great to see that out of our pitchers. They are pounding the zone, and you can't ask for much better than that," Scherbenske said.
Goble is 7-2 with a 1.79 earned run average, while Richey is 6-1 (2.67), Hunter Tillery 6-0 (2.27) and Whitesell 6-2 (2.77).
"Pitching really matters a lot. You can't be wasting pitches and at bats, and on defense too. We have to come out focused," Whitesell said.
Richey leads the team offensively at .476 (25 RBI), while center fielder Bransen Kuehl is hitting .438 with a team-leading eight home runs, and 48 RBI. Shortstop Ryan Bachman is hitting .408 with six home runs and a a team-leading 50 RBI, and second baseman Colton Hartford is hitting .372 with 40 RBI.
Post 22 and Renner played just once this season, an 11-4 win for Post 22.
"It was really early, so you don't put much stock in that game," Torve said. "We'll be ready. They are the defending state champions, and we're not."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!