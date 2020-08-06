Post 22 looks to regain state title in a trying season

After a slow start, Hegre is hitting .273 (nine hits in 33 at-bats with 10 runs batted in).

"I started off a little rusty," said Hegre, who did play some with the Diamondbacks of the Black Hills Amateur League. "I didn't see the pitching that I see at 22. I think I am back on top, and we're going to do great things in this tournament."

Last season's loss to Renner in the state title game still gnaws on the Hardhats, who won the previous state title in Pierre (2018) and have 42 championships as a program.

"Post 22 is built off of championships, of course. Getting another state title would just be adding to the legacy," Richey said. "Having kind of a rocky start at the beginning of the season, it will all be worth it if it comes together at the end."

Renner defends it's state title with a 20-15 overall record, defeating Watertown in the super-regionals. Brandon Valley comes into the tournament at 28-11, having to go three games in the win over Mitchell in the super-regionals. Pierre, 32-16, beat Harrisburg in two games.

Pitcher Zach Whitesell said that Renner, Pierre and Brandon Valley all come to town with the same idea as Post 22, so the Hardhats have to be ready.