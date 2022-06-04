Post 22 mercy-ruled, denied a hit in Veterans Classic loss to Mitchell

After a big win over Laramie on Friday that showed the steps it had taken to improve, Rapid City Post 22 showed its youth on Saturday against an in-state opponent.

The Hardhats failed to pick up a hit at the plate, while getting rocked on the mound and committing several errors in the field. They surrendered a pair of six-run innings in a 13-0 blanking to Mitchell Post 18 on the final day of pool play at the Veterans Classic in a game that lasted six innings at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve called the loss a “total embarrassment.”

“We didn’t pitch, we did not hit and we did not play defense, so we were horrible,” he said. “We were horrible, we didn’t compete in any phase of the game, and when you do that you get no-hit and give up 13 runs.”

Mars Sailer, Kai Jackson and Jacob Solano managed to get on base via walk, and Sailer earned a steal, while the Hardhats (15-10), who snapped an eight-game winning streak, were struck out 12 times by Mitchell ace Jake Helleloid, who finished with 97 pitches and 55% first-pitch strikes.

“He was very good, and when you combine a very good pitcher with very poor at-bats, this is the result,” said Torve, whose squad collected four of their strikeouts looking. “You get no-hit.”

Post 22 starting pitcher Dylon Marsh allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one in four innings. Reliever Jude Sears gave up six runs on one hit and three walks without a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. Their teammates in the field tallied four errors.

“Tomorrow’s another day. You remember the lesson, you forget the details and you move on, so I told them we better come to play tomorrow,” Torve said. “Baseball’s an everyday sport, and that’s a good thing because we have a chance to redeem ourselves tomorrow.”

After taking a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI sacrifice-fly, Post 18 (3-2) struck for half a dozen runs in the fourth off five straight at-bats, started by a full-count, bases-loaded walk. A 6-4 fielder’s choice scored a run from third, then an error on the center fielder trying to haul in a flyball plated another before an RBI-single made it a 5-0 ballgame.

Helleloid, the Mitchell cleanup batter, then blasted a two-run home run over the right-field fence to cap off the big inning.

Post 18 racked up the runs again in the sixth, needing only one to put the mercy rule into effect. Another bases-loaded walk, this time on four pitches, made it 8-0 before Mitchell collected four runs on two errors on back-to-back at-bats. A third base on balls with the bags full later in the frame sent the 13th run of the night to plate.

The Hardhats managed to get runners in scoring position twice, but never advanced them past second base. Helleloid retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced.

Post 22 finishes pool play of the tournament 3-1 and will play Billings Post 406 in the fifth-place game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

