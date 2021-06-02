Post 22 opens new stadium with open house, alumni game

From the grandstands to the playing surface, Torve said everything is top notch. It is beyond expectations.

"It is going to be a wonderful place for our fans to enjoy the ballgame," he said. "Everything is up-fitted from the old Fitzgerald Stadium. The playing surface is something that is an absolute blast to play on. It is maintenance free virtually and rain is not an issue. You can play games all day long and you don't have to drag the infield or cover it with a tarp when the rain is coming."

Wayne Sullivan, who played for Post 22 in the mid-1980s and is now the general manager of the program, said it is nice to put a uniform on after about 35 years and seeing all of the guys here.

"It's just the tradition. Having all of these guys back and right away they are talking about memories and talking about what the program meant to them," he said. "That is Rapid City baseball and that is what Post 22 is all about

"We are beyond blessed. It is probably one of the better fields, I would say, in all of the Midwest," Sullivan said. "You won't find one prettier, that's for sure."

Torve said the big crowd at the alumni game gives you an idea of where Post 22 is in the hearts of baseball fans in Rapid City.