Post 22 opens new stadium with open house, alumni game

The Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball program thought nothing would be more fitting than to bring back some of the all-time greats to kick off the new stadium with an open house and alumni game.
About 40 alumni competed Wednesday night under the lights for the first game on Dave Ploof Field at Black Hills Surgical Hospital, or better know at Fitzgerald stadium.
The 2021 Hardhats will play their first game Thursday night at 8 p.m. against the 406 Flyers to end the first day of the 14-team Veterans Classic, which is jointly hosted by Post 22 and Rapid City Post 320. About 42 games will be played in the two stadiums.
But Wednesday night it was all old Hardhat memories on a new facility.
"When Jason Herz, who we have to commend for putting this thing together, reached out to us and said that they wanted to get the alumni back together, guys who built this program and put their blood, sweat and tears into it, to play this first game on this field, immediately we started texting each other," former Hardhat Brandon Hunt (2000-2002) said. "I know every graduating class was the same way."
Herz, a former Hardhat (graduating 1998), who now the Director of Player Development for the program, basically put the alumni game together himself, Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said.
"Jason Herz did a fantastic job with this event," he said. "He planned the game, he planned batting practice, he planned the alumni with the kids on the field and the golf tournament Thursday. He's put in a ton of work and has done a fantastic job."
One of the early highlights was batting practice, where old and not so old Hardhats took their swings. Pev Evans, who is in his mid-80s and Wes Storm, who coached Post22 in the 1960s, both took batting practice.
"It is just fun to see all of these guys who came back," Torve said. "A lot of guys really contorted their schedules to come back because they wanted to be here. That is rewarding."
Former Hardhat Ben Thomas (1998-2000), who lives in San Antonio, Texas, said he has been able to watch the progress of the stadium online and see it develop.
"Now to see it first hand and in real life, to see it in a game back here where it all started, I played a lot of games here and elsewhere throughout the country, to have to come full circle it is really, really cool," he said.
Hunt, who is the defensive coach at the University of Minnesota, got done with their season on Monday and flew back from Purdue. With former Hardhat teammate Spencer Ingaldson, they hopped into the car and they got to Rapid city at 1 a.m. just because they knew couldn't miss it.
"It is a special, special event, and it is really cool that they are getting an opportunity to do this," he said. "What a facility that we got here to call home."
Thomas said he and some other former Hardhats were able to come out early and get some fungo and batting practice in.
He said it is an outstanding facility.
"I have been all over the country in different leagues, and this is a top notch facility, not only for high school but for college and minor leagues," he said. "It is that type of facility."
Hunt said there were certainly some great baseball traditions with the “Old Fitz,” but the new stadium is state of the art. He said that he hopes the young players in Rapid City understand how fortunate they are to be able to play on the facility.
"In the profession I am in, I get a lot of chances to see high school baseball fields, and there are none like this," he said. "I am telling you, nationwide there is nothing like this facility. I commend the Rapid City City Council, everybody who was on the foundational pieces of this in trying to this done. It is an unbelievable facility for a high school program and for the city at large."
Torve said when he thinks about it, his thought process turns to gratitude.
"I'm just grateful the city would do something like this, not just for Post 22, but for baseball in Rapid City," he said. "We're having little kids playing out here. We're honored to have this place. That is what leads to mind, just thankful to the city for entrusting this to us."
From the grandstands to the playing surface, Torve said everything is top notch. It is beyond expectations.
"It is going to be a wonderful place for our fans to enjoy the ballgame," he said. "Everything is up-fitted from the old Fitzgerald Stadium. The playing surface is something that is an absolute blast to play on. It is maintenance free virtually and rain is not an issue. You can play games all day long and you don't have to drag the infield or cover it with a tarp when the rain is coming."
Wayne Sullivan, who played for Post 22 in the mid-1980s and is now the general manager of the program, said it is nice to put a uniform on after about 35 years and seeing all of the guys here.
"It's just the tradition. Having all of these guys back and right away they are talking about memories and talking about what the program meant to them," he said. "That is Rapid City baseball and that is what Post 22 is all about
"We are beyond blessed. It is probably one of the better fields, I would say, in all of the Midwest," Sullivan said. "You won't find one prettier, that's for sure."
Torve said the big crowd at the alumni game gives you an idea of where Post 22 is in the hearts of baseball fans in Rapid City.
"A lot of people are here to watch their favorite player from the mid-90s, or from the 2002 World Series team," he said. They say, 'I remember watching him play, I want to go out and see him hit again.' It has been a lot of fun for me because I get to see their names and I have heard of them, but I don't know them."
For Torve, he said one of the most important things of the night is he told all of his players in the three programs to come out and watch the game.
He said these are the guys who built the program that the current Hardhats are reaping the benefits of.
"'I want you come out and watch how they go about their business,'" Torve told his team.
Thomas, who played three season in the minor leagues in Class A ball and three seasons in the Independent League, said there a lot of players he hasn't seen since he graduated, even since their last game together.
"When summer ends you go to college, and when college ends you go different ways, so there are a lot of teammates since our last game," he said. "It is really cool to come back, and such a great turnout."
The last time Thomas played baseball was when he retired from the professional ranks in 2008.
"I'm a golf guy now," he said with a laugh. "It's easier on the body now."
Thomas, who hit about 20 home runs for the Hardhats in his career, said he was going for the fences again Wednesday night.
"There's no singles to the opposite field and there will be no bunting," he said. "It's all or nothing."
Before the game, Sullivan predicted he young players would finish the game, while the old guys like him will get their one at bat and then watch and have a lot of fun in the dugout.
"Just to get on the field again and take BP (batting practice)," he said, "Oh, everybody was having fun and laughing, and that is what baseball does, it brings you all together."
Playing Post 22 baseball was a family function for Hunt, as his older brothers, Brad (19908-99, 2000) and Brian (1995-1996) also played for the Hardhats Brad was also here playing in the alumni game.
"We had a good little stretch there," he said.