Post 22 sends three to the next level

Rapid City Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said Palmer Jacobs is an example of what perseverance and hard work can lead to.

Jacobs entered his senior season of American Legion Baseball this spring having yet to be a member of the Hardhats’ starting rotation, and thus didn’t have much attention from college scouts.

But not only did he work his way to a starting role, he became Post 22’s ace on the mound, earning an ERA of 3.02 and a WHIP of 1.23 while collecting a team-high 77 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched and 13 starts.

His performance caught the attention of Mount Marty University, a school already familiar with Post 22, and on Tuesday afternoon Jacobs signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career with the Lancers.

“I was hoping I could play enough this year where I could squeeze something out and get on a team somewhere,” said Jacobs, who plans to study business accounting. “Mount Marty came about, watched me play in Omaha, and from there on I’ve been Mount Marty set.”

Jacobs, a Rapid City Stevens graduate, will be joining fellow Hardhats alumnus Jed Sullivan at Mount Marty. Sullivan, who already signed his NLI in June at St. Thomas More, was recognized again during Tuesday’s ceremony in front of his former teammates.

Sullivan missed his senior baseball season after tearing the ACL in his left knee for the fourth time in the summer of 2021 and undergoing several procedures.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Sullivan, who’s father Wayne Sullivan, the general manager of Post 22, also attended Mount Marty. “Just because I know how hard they worked this season to win that state championship this year and just all the work they put in this season to sign with me and for me to sign with them.”

While the Lancers’ Yankton campus is a lengthy five-hour drive across South Dakota, it’s still relatively close to home. For Wyatt Anderson, he wanted something even farther and inked with Garden City Community College in Kansas.

“I love my family, but I wanted to go see the world and get as far away from home as possible,” Anderson said. “It feels super good, amazing. I can’t describe it. I’ve worked for this for three, four years.”

Anderson, who hit .369 this season, earned an OPS of 1.026 and led the Hardhats with five home runs this season, including one in his final game, said his time with Post 22 has prepared him well for the college ranks.

“I was told by everybody who’s gone to college that Post 22 prepares you better than anybody else,” he said. “They walked in and the workout program, the practice setups, the practice schedules, it’s as close to college as you’re going to get in high school.”