Post 22 wins 43rd state title with 9-1 victory over Brandon Valley

Post 22 took a 1-0 lead on a RBI single by left-fielder Hunter Tillery, followed by Klosterman's double that scored right-fielder Blake Weaver and Tillery.

First baseman Dylan Richey, the tournament's most valuable player, made it 5-0 with a two-out single, scoring Klosterman and Bransen Kuehl, who reached on a walk.

Goble, who got out of an early first-inning jam, and again in the fourth, was given a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth on a RBI single by second baseman Colton Hartford, scoring Klosterman, who also singled.

The Lynx got their lone run in the sixth on one single and three walks, prompting the Hardhats to bring in Scherbenske, who with the bases loaded got a force at home on a ground ball to third baseman Matthew Hegre and a fly out to Kuehl at center.

The Hardhats put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single by shortstop Ryan Bachman, a run-scoring hit-by-pitch by Hegre and a RBI sac fly by Weaver.

Brandon Valley put a pair of baserunners on in the top of the seventh, but Scherbenske got Jaxon Haase to fly out to Weaver in right field to end the game and set off yet again a Post 22 state title dog-pile celebration.