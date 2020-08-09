Post 22 wins 43rd state title with 9-1 victory over Brandon Valley

Rapid City's tradition of championship baseball continued as the Post 22 Hardhats rolled past Brandon Valley Post 131 9-1 Sunday afternoon for the program's 43rd state title.
In a season that almost didn't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hardhats went into the South Dakota State American Legion A playoffs as the top seed and played like it, capping a 7-0 postseason with three more wins at the state tournament, held at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
Post 22 had a little cushion of being unbeaten going into Sunday's play, but didn't want to take a chance of playing two games against a strong Brandon Valley team, the No. 2 seed of the tournament.
The Lynx showed why Saturday in the semifinal game, coming back from an early 6-0 deficit before falling 7-5. After another early 6-0 lead for Post 22 on Sunday, the Hardhats kept their feet on the gas and never looked back.
Post 22 went with one of several aces this season on the mound, Jake Goble, and he continued his strong late-season pitching. Goble held the Lynx scoreless through five innings before allowing the lone Brandon Valley run in the sixth, giving way to closer Tad Scherbenske, who shut the door for the final five outs.
Rapid City took advantage of the strong pitching and used timely hitting, including a big two-run double by catcher Dalton Klosterman that ignited the five-run second inning.
Post 22 took a 1-0 lead on a RBI single by left-fielder Hunter Tillery, followed by Klosterman's double that scored right-fielder Blake Weaver and Tillery.
First baseman Dylan Richey, the tournament's most valuable player, made it 5-0 with a two-out single, scoring Klosterman and Bransen Kuehl, who reached on a walk.
Goble, who got out of an early first-inning jam, and again in the fourth, was given a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth on a RBI single by second baseman Colton Hartford, scoring Klosterman, who also singled.
The Lynx got their lone run in the sixth on one single and three walks, prompting the Hardhats to bring in Scherbenske, who with the bases loaded got a force at home on a ground ball to third baseman Matthew Hegre and a fly out to Kuehl at center.
The Hardhats put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single by shortstop Ryan Bachman, a run-scoring hit-by-pitch by Hegre and a RBI sac fly by Weaver.
Brandon Valley put a pair of baserunners on in the top of the seventh, but Scherbenske got Jaxon Haase to fly out to Weaver in right field to end the game and set off yet again a Post 22 state title dog-pile celebration.
Goble picked up the win, scattering five hits in 5 1/3 innings, walking six and striking out seven.
Klosterman led the six-hit Post 22 attack, as he and Richey both drove home two runs. Hartford, Bachman, Hegre, Weaver and Tillery all had one RBI.
Seven different players had one hit for Brandon Valley, which closed the season at 30-13.
The championship was the second in three years under Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve, who was also a state champion as a player under Dave Ploof.
Although the Hardhats won the right to host the state tournament, the games were plated at Post 320's Pete Lien Memorial Field because Fitzgerald Stadium is already undergoing renovation for the opening at some point in the 2021 season.
