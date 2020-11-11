Post 22's Goble signs with SDSU, Kuehl to Utah

A pair of Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball players will be busy playing on the Division I level, as both signed letters-of-intent Wednesday night.
Both are looking to play multiple positions as well.
Jake Goble signed to pitch and play first base at South Dakota State University, while Bransen Kuehl will pitch and play center field for the University of Utah.
Both were all-state performers who helped lead the Hardhats to the state title this past summer, the 43rd in the program's history.
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said Goble and Kuehl are both tremendous young players on and off the field.
"They are going to be anchors of our pitching staff this summer and they are probably going to hit three and four or four and five in the lineup," said Torve after the signings at the Post 22 indoor facility. "They are huge parts of our team, but more importantly they are wonderful young men. I just rejoice with them that the colleges they have found to play at, they are good fits. The schools want them and they want to be there. It's going to be a good situation for both of them."
Kuehl said the Salt Lake City school felt right.
"It was a decision that I felt like was the way to go," Kuehl said. "There were a couple of schools that reached out to me, but the (Utah) coaches just felt right, so that is why I chose them."
Kuehl finished the season hitting .412 in 36 games for the Hardhats with eight home runs and 42 runs batted in, with a 1.378 OPS (on base plus slugging).
On the mound, he was 2-3 with a 5.25 earned run average with 43 strikeouts in 26 innings.
Kuehl said he is excited to be on the mound and out in the field.
"I think I can do it. The coaches here have trained me to do it. I've been doing it as long as I can remember," he said. "That is exciting."
To play on the next level, Kuehl said it is going to take a lot of hard work and dedication.
"That is something I have been doing and something I want to continue with," he said.
Kuehl, who is undecided on a major at this time, said Post 22's history of success, whether it is sending players to small schools, large schools or professionally, has paved his way to Utah.
"The coaches are there as one. You have a great coaching staff here, and they are all very supportive, and that is exactly why I appreciate it," he said.
Goble will be following both of his parents to SDSU.
"When I took my visit to South Dakota State, I loved the atmosphere and all of the people up there," he said. "I thought it was a great fit for me."
Like Kuehl, Goble said playing multiple positions means a lot to him, something he was looking at when shopping for a baseball program.
"I love the whole game of baseball, and I want to do both pitching and hitting," Goble said. "That was a big point for me going to South Dakota State, is I get to play both ways.
"Hopefully I can play right away and make an impact on the team, and just do my job."
Goble finished with an 8-2 pitching record this season with a 1.75 ERA, striking out 76 batters in 56 innings. At the plate, he hit .333 with seven home runs and 45 RBI in 44 games, with a 1.023 OPS.
A tight end and defensive end for the St. Thomas More football team, the 6-foot-5 Goble said he knew he wanted to play baseball in college since his sophomore year.
"I just love playing baseball," he said. "Football wasn't really calling me, so I stuck with baseball."
As he gets ready for college and Post 22 next spring, Goble said he just needs to continue training like he has been training.
"I'll just keep progressing with my baseball game. Just keep working," he said.
Goble plans to study economics with the idea of being a financial advisor or something in the financial field.
