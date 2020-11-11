Post 22's Goble signs with SDSU, Kuehl to Utah

Kuehl finished the season hitting .412 in 36 games for the Hardhats with eight home runs and 42 runs batted in, with a 1.378 OPS (on base plus slugging).

On the mound, he was 2-3 with a 5.25 earned run average with 43 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Kuehl said he is excited to be on the mound and out in the field.

"I think I can do it. The coaches here have trained me to do it. I've been doing it as long as I can remember," he said. "That is exciting."

To play on the next level, Kuehl said it is going to take a lot of hard work and dedication.

"That is something I have been doing and something I want to continue with," he said.

Kuehl, who is undecided on a major at this time, said Post 22's history of success, whether it is sending players to small schools, large schools or professionally, has paved his way to Utah.

"The coaches are there as one. You have a great coaching staff here, and they are all very supportive, and that is exactly why I appreciate it," he said.

