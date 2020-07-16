Stars open Veteran’s Classic with two tough losses

Post 320 scored had seven straight batters reach base as the Stars took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third.

Peyton Ness singled with one out and Henry London reached base when he was hit by a pitch. A single by Lane Darrow drove in Ness then J.T. Kostenbauer doubled to right field to score London then Wyatt Hunt hit doubles to plate Darrow and Kostenbauer.

“We put the ball on the bat a little bit,” Humphries said. “Being able to see him a second time around, we were a little more comfortable. We were able to see what his fastball does, his curve ball.”

Miles City came right back with a run in the fourth from Hunter Musch before Brownson hit a towering fly ball that just got over the centerfield wall to make it 5-4.

On the mound, Frare said Sinclair got better action on his curve ball over the final three innings, a pitch he didn’t have in the third when Post 320 nicked him for four runs.

“He really found his breaking ball,” Frare said. “In the third, he didn’t and it got a little sideways on him. Then, all of a sudden, he became a three-pitch guy and their swings didn’t get nearly as good of contact. The last six outs, I think it took him 14 pitches. That’s really efficient.”