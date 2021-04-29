Post 320 comes back with a four-run seventh to edge Gillette in nine innings

Trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the Stars opened the inning with a single by Jett Wetzler, a double by catcher Peyton Ness, and loaded the bases when Isaac Dike was hit by a pitch.

Post 320 made it 5-3 when a ground ball by Brian Roselles was muffed, scoring Wetzler.

Darrow then laced his double down the right-field line. He tried to stretch it to a triple, but was thrown out on the play to allow Dike to score.

Darrow said he just sat back and waited on Race's curve ball and took it opposite field.

"They just got on base and I just did my job," he said. "Throughout the whole game I didn't get the best hits off of him, so I knew I was due. I did my job."

Humphries said that hit was a pivotal momentum shift for the Stars.

"We had pretty good speed on the bases, and I think he (Darrow) enticed the first baseman to cut it off and throw it to third base," he said. "Maybe it wasn't the right thing to do with him being our lead-off hitter, and if he stays on second he could have scored on a base hit. But I can't be upset with him for being aggressive. He was able to entice the first baseman to third base and ensure us that we got that third run."