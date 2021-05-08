Post 320 emerges from pitcher's duel with 3-2 win over Watertown to claim series

“Like I told my guys, those 3-2 games, those low-scoring games, you know you played good baseball. Not a lot of walks, not a lot of errors,” Humphries said. “When you get these high-scoring affairs, usually it’s a snowball fight out there, a lot of walks, a lot of errors and a lot of free passes, but I’m very excited, very proud of my guys to be able to overcome the first game yesterday, which was a bit of a disaster, be able to win the second game yesterday and then come out today on a chilly morning and be able to do their job and win the game.”

Gavyn Dansby went 2 for 3 for Post 320 (6-3), while Peyton Ness registered one hit but drove in and scored a run, and added a stolen base. James Rodgers gave up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk on four innings pitched before Wetzler entered the contest and yielded two hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

“We just talked to each other, we kept our whole momentum going, we tried to keep everyone on the same level,” Ness said. “Nobody gets down, we tried to keep everyone up and just kept moving forward.”

Kade Russel went 2 for 3 for Post 17 (4-5), while Dawson Schmidt earned two RBIs. Kale Stevenson went all six innings on the mound, fanning seven and walking one on 92 pitches while allowing three runs on six hits.