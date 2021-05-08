Post 320 emerges from pitcher's duel with 3-2 win over Watertown to claim series

With runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the sixth, Watertown Post 17 leadoff batter Ben Althoff lifted a towering pop fly into shallow left-center field.
Zach Hirsch rounded third and headed home, but Rapid City Post 320 shortstop Gage Darrow tracked the ball and made a backwards leap to snag the catch and prevent the tying run from crossing the plate.
“We work on that almost every week with my guys,” Stars manager Brian Humphries said. “I’ll go to home plate and I’ll hit them fly balls that are going to be much higher than they’ll ever see in a game, just so they can get used to it, be able to understand who has the priority in the infield, be able to get in good position to get those high fly balls, because on easy outs like that we can’t give them up.”
Reliever Jett Wetzler made sure nothing was, tossing three shutout innings to slam the door on a 3-2 victory and secure a 2-1 series win Saturday afternoon over the East River club at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
“Like I told my guys, those 3-2 games, those low-scoring games, you know you played good baseball. Not a lot of walks, not a lot of errors,” Humphries said. “When you get these high-scoring affairs, usually it’s a snowball fight out there, a lot of walks, a lot of errors and a lot of free passes, but I’m very excited, very proud of my guys to be able to overcome the first game yesterday, which was a bit of a disaster, be able to win the second game yesterday and then come out today on a chilly morning and be able to do their job and win the game.”
Gavyn Dansby went 2 for 3 for Post 320 (6-3), while Peyton Ness registered one hit but drove in and scored a run, and added a stolen base. James Rodgers gave up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk on four innings pitched before Wetzler entered the contest and yielded two hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
“We just talked to each other, we kept our whole momentum going, we tried to keep everyone on the same level,” Ness said. “Nobody gets down, we tried to keep everyone up and just kept moving forward.”
Kade Russel went 2 for 3 for Post 17 (4-5), while Dawson Schmidt earned two RBIs. Kale Stevenson went all six innings on the mound, fanning seven and walking one on 92 pitches while allowing three runs on six hits.
Rodgers worked himself into a jam in the top of the third when Connor Hanson reached first on a bobbled grounder then moved to second on a passed ball and third on a fielder’s choice, and Andrew Czech jogged to first following a full-count walk to put runners on the corners with two outs.
After a passed ball moved Czech to second, Schmidt drove a 1-1 pitch into left field that scored both runners and gave Watertown a 2-0 lead.
Rodgers got out of the inning when Braxton Lacher grounded out on the next at-bat. The lefty struck out two batters and surrendered a hit in a full fourth, and totaled 89 pitches before the righty Wetzler took over on the bump.
“Jimmy did really well on the mound,” Humphries said. “He was almost at 90 pitches, and this early in the season that’s maybe five, 10 more pitches than I would’ve like from him to have gotten, but other than that one inning where he gave up two runs, he did very well.”
The Stars battled back immediately and moved ahead in the bottom of the third. Ninth-hole hitter Mason Mehlhaff lined a single to center on a 3-1 count and advanced to second on a Lane Darrow sacrifice bunt before coming around to score on a throwing error that put Gage Darrow on second.
After Wetzler, who started at first base, was fanned on three pitches for the second out, Ness drove home Gage Darrow on a single into right field from the cleanup spot to even the score 2-2.
The right-handed batter came through on a 1-0 pitch from Stevenson.
“I just saw the ball coming in, mainly I knew I had to take it (opposite field) to get that tying run in. I did my job, I knew what I had to do and I took it there,” Ness said. “I knew my guy was fast enough to get there from second, and he was able to make it.”
Ness also gave Post 320 the go-ahead and eventual winning run when he stole second before getting driven in on a blooper to right field from Bryan Roselles.
The Stars mustered just one more hit in their last three innings at the plate, and picked up all six of their knocks off singles.
“We just had a little bit more time with hitting than we had in the last two days. We outhit Watertown all three games, but it was a little better timely hitting. We had a much better average with runners in scoring position,” Humphries said. “We haven’t really had much of the long ball this year, so that’s the kind of stuff we’re going to need to do; get on base with a single, steal, passed ball, something like that, and be able to get that other single with runners on second and third.
We don’t have the huge power guys, but we have pretty good team speed. Much better than we had last year.”
Wetzler put runners in scoring position twice in his relief effort, but none progressed beyond second base. In the pre-seventh inning warmups, Ness, the catcher, took a pitch to the top of his throwing hand but remained in the contest through two outs until Lacher was put on base after four straight balls.
Humphries replaced Ness with Jace Wetzler, who saw only one throw as Braedon Zaug swung at the first pitch and grounded out to third to conclude the game.
“It just didn’t seem like he was very comfortable with it,” Humphries said. “And with it being a 3-2 lead, one-run lead, having the tying run get on base, I didn’t want to chance having a situation with a steal where he has absolutely no chance of throwing him out because his hand’s hurt, or throw it in the outfield and all of a sudden he’s on third base.”
Post 320 will be back on the road next weekend for a doubleheader against Spearfish Post 164 on Saturday and a doubleheader against Casper Post 2 on Sunday.
“The big plays are what we need. It’s our main focus, it’s what we practice,” Ness said. “We know we can make it and those are the ones that are crucial.”
