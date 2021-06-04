Post 320 mercy-rules Miles City to split doubleheader

Leading 2-1 after two frames, the Stars (9-11) put up a six-spot in the third. Lane Darrow hit a leadoff triple to center field and was driven in on a single from Dansby. A Ryan Rufledt walk and two errors by Miles City to put runners on base led to an opposite-field knock by Mason Mehlhaff for an RBI-double. An error on a throw to get Gage Darrow out at first led to two more runs coming to the plate, and Post 320 led 8-1 after three.

Rodgers opened an eight-run fourth with a two-RBI double to drive in Dansby and Rufledt. Another error sent home two more runs before four straight singles plated four straight runs and the game was called.

Post 320 plays again Saturday against Cheyenne and Plattsmouth.

In the 5:30 p.m. game, Rapid City Post 320 gave up 11 runs in the sixth inning to lose a five-inning lead and drop a 13-7 result to Alliance.

Gage Darrow went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, while Bryan Roselles went 2 for 3 with a run and a stolen base. Xander Dansby picked up the loss on the mound, allowing eight runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one in 5 1/3 innings.