Post 320 mercy-rules Miles City to split doubleheader

Rapid City Post 320 ended things early Friday in its meeting with Miles City, scoring six runs in the third inning and eight in the fourth to mercy-rule the Outlaws 16-1 on Day 2 of the Veterans Classic at Pete Lien Field.
Earlier, the Stars fell to Alliance, Neb., 13-7.
Gavyn Dansby led a Stars squad that rattled off 15 hits with three of his own, adding three runs and an RBI. Garrett Grismer tallied two runs and two RBIs in a 2 for 2 performance, while James Rogers collected three runs. All 11 Post 320 batters notched at least one hit.
"The biggest thing is we hit a lot of stuff low; low line-drive through the infield and hard on the ground, keeping the ball away from the air. It's much easier to catch fly balls than it is to catch hard ground balls," Stars manager Brian Humphries said. "I'm proud of being able to keep the ball down, keep the ball low and hard, and not just having those lazy fly balls that we've been doing."
In a shortened outing, starting pitcher Hayden Leighty surrendered one run on just one hit and walked three batters while striking out three in all four innings.
"He did really well. He could do a little bit better on his walks, at one point he was at one walk and inning, but he's young," Humphries said. "He's only 16, so he's got a bright future ahead of him and we're looking forward to seeing what he's able to accomplish."
Leading 2-1 after two frames, the Stars (9-11) put up a six-spot in the third. Lane Darrow hit a leadoff triple to center field and was driven in on a single from Dansby. A Ryan Rufledt walk and two errors by Miles City to put runners on base led to an opposite-field knock by Mason Mehlhaff for an RBI-double. An error on a throw to get Gage Darrow out at first led to two more runs coming to the plate, and Post 320 led 8-1 after three.
Rodgers opened an eight-run fourth with a two-RBI double to drive in Dansby and Rufledt. Another error sent home two more runs before four straight singles plated four straight runs and the game was called.
Post 320 plays again Saturday against Cheyenne and Plattsmouth.
In the 5:30 p.m. game, Rapid City Post 320 gave up 11 runs in the sixth inning to lose a five-inning lead and drop a 13-7 result to Alliance.
Gage Darrow went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, while Bryan Roselles went 2 for 3 with a run and a stolen base. Xander Dansby picked up the loss on the mound, allowing eight runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one in 5 1/3 innings.
"I didn't think we played bad defense the first game. We either hit or walked at least three or four runs runs, and so it's just the little things of being able to throw consistent strikes," manager Brian Humphries said. "We had some bad luck on some balls, you had a couple of infield singles that didn't even get to the outfield, there's really nothing you can do about those."
The Stars took an early 2-0 lead in the first when Darrow reached base on a bunt and advance to second on passed ball. He was then driven in on a single from Peyton Ness, who also scored on a Gavyn Dansby grounder up the middle.
Post 320 added another run in the third when Darrow sent a pitch to the left field wall for a leadoff triple and then scored on a fielder’s choice, and tacked on two more in the fourth on an RBI-double by Garrett Grismer into the right-center gap to score Jim Rogers before Grismer came to the plate on an error to give his team a 5-2 advantage.
The Stars’ troubles on the mound opened up in the sixth. With two runs already in, Xander Dansby worked himself into a base-loaded, one-out jam and walked in a run on four pitches before being taken out and replaced by Ashton Dahl. Dahl then surrendered six straight runs on four hits and two hit-by-pitches as the Spartans pulled ahead and took a commanding 13-5 lead.
The bottom of Post 320’s order helped their club avoid the eight-run mercy rule by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Ryan Rufledt and Roselles hit back-to-back singles and were then driven in on a fielder’s choice and a throwing error to make it a six-run contest, which remained after a scoreless seventh.
