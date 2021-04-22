Post 320 opens season Saturday with Spearfish Post 164

Last season the Rapid City Post 320 Stars were young and inexperienced and it showed flashes of strong play and flashes of inconsistency.
The Stars are still young but this time they have some game experience under their belts, losing just two 18-year-olds from their Super Regional game against Post 22 last season.
Post 320, 17-19 last season, opens the season Saturday with a doubleheader against Spearfish Post 164. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Pete Lien Memorial Field, with the second game set to start at 3:30 p.m.
“Overall we are much better than we were last year,” Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said. “Last year we were young and inexperienced at the varsity level. This year we’re better all-around, hitting, pitching, defense. I’m really looking forward to this year. Hopefully we don’t have any issues with COVID like last year, which was a disaster and with the injuries that I had. Everybody is 100 percent.”
Last season with them pandemic if full gear, the American legion season didn’t start until June. At April 24, they are a long ways ahead of last season.
“I’m looking forward to getting on the field and seeing what we can do,” Humphries said. “We started practice earlier than normal — mandatory twice a week since March 1. We’ve had almost a full realistic spring training of one and one-half to two months.”
Outfielder Gavyn Dansby and catcher Peyton Ness both said hard work has made both players optimistic for a good season.
“We’re a young team and every day we come in and put in work. There is not a single kid here that doesn’t want to play baseball, every day,” Dansby said.
Added Ness: “The team consists of hard-working individuals and a lot of people with the same goal for the end of the year. We all want to benefit and help out. We have shown that we will actually better themselves and improve themselves for the better of the team and they won’t hold back if somebody is slacking.”
Humphries said the Stars will be tough up the middle, with a good pitching staff, Ness back at catcher and Gage Darrow moving from second to shortstop. The outfield is all back with Dansby, Lane Darrow and Logan Miller.
Miller will join the team in mid may as he is currently playing at Bismarck State.
Other players who started at times last year include infielder/pitcher Jimmy Rogers and infielder Garrett Grismer.
Miller, who was injured for much of the season and didn't pitch much, will head an improved pitching staff that includes Ness and Xander Dansby and Hayden Leighty, who pitched for the Shooters last season.
“They are still very young, but talented with good stuff,” Humphries said. “I don’t think we will blow it by anybody on a consistent basis, but we’re much more developed in how to pitch rather than just trying to blow it past everybody."
Ness will be back at catcher, although he wasn’t listed as the starter playing behind Wyatt Hunt. He still saw plenty of action as Humphries has a policy to not start a catcher in both games of a doubleheader.
“Having that experience at catcher on the varsity level is important. He’ll lead the pitching staff with being able to call and handle the game,” Humphries said.
Gage Darrow will give the Stars experience at shortstop, although he moved over a spot in the infield.
“Having a college-age player in the middle of the infield, to organize everything is important,” Humphries said.
If there one area that needs to improve, Humphries said, it could be hitting, especially early in the season when pitching is always ahead of the offense.
“It doesn’t matter how much you hit the cage, it doesn’t matter how much you hit against live batting practice against teammates, you never have the adrenaline of a game,” he said. “I don’t think we will hit the ball over the fence a ton, but I think we will consistently hit the ball hard. We’re fast, so hopefully we’ll put the ball on the ground and make plays that way.”
The Stars open the season with their first nine games at home, which Humphries said they could use to their advantage.
“It is always a benefit to have the infield tarp that we do, so that more or less entices teams to come here early in the year. If there is an issue, if there is weather, we can tarp it,” he said. “Being able to play here early is a benefit. We play a lot at home at the beginning, then June and July we have very few home games. Hopefully we have some momentum for the big tournament games.”
Some of the tournament highlights include the Veterans Classic at Pete Lien in early June, the Pathway Baseball Tournament in mid-June in New Mexico and the Gopher Classic in Minnesota in early July.
Ness said they are ready to go Saturday against Spearfish, which is 4-4 on the season, all against the Miles City (Mont.) Outlaws.
“I feel like we have prepared enough for all of this. We’re excited to get back for another season,” Ness said. “I feel like we’ll come out in our first game and be showing it. We’ve thought about our mistakes and improved on them. We’ve gone through all of the scenarios from last year and improved in that part of it."
Dansby said four years ago he was a young player watching all of the older players. Now he is one of the team leaders.
“I’m like, ‘Wow, I need to lead this team now and show what I knew and was taught, and new things every day,” he said. “Most of us have all played together with 320 for about three years, so we have that connection of what we all can do, and if somebody has a bad day, we can pump them up. If they have a good day, just keep going and going.”
After Saturday, the Stars host Gillette Thursday and Miles City for three games May 1-3.