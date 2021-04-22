Post 320 opens season Saturday with Spearfish Post 164

“It is always a benefit to have the infield tarp that we do, so that more or less entices teams to come here early in the year. If there is an issue, if there is weather, we can tarp it,” he said. “Being able to play here early is a benefit. We play a lot at home at the beginning, then June and July we have very few home games. Hopefully we have some momentum for the big tournament games.”

Some of the tournament highlights include the Veterans Classic at Pete Lien in early June, the Pathway Baseball Tournament in mid-June in New Mexico and the Gopher Classic in Minnesota in early July.

Ness said they are ready to go Saturday against Spearfish, which is 4-4 on the season, all against the Miles City (Mont.) Outlaws.

“I feel like we have prepared enough for all of this. We’re excited to get back for another season,” Ness said. “I feel like we’ll come out in our first game and be showing it. We’ve thought about our mistakes and improved on them. We’ve gone through all of the scenarios from last year and improved in that part of it."

Dansby said four years ago he was a young player watching all of the older players. Now he is one of the team leaders.