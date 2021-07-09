Post 320 Stars open Gopher Classic with two wins

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars opened the Gopher Classic in a big way, winning a pair of games, stopping Sartell High School 13-5 and the Bemidji Centaurs 18U team 7-0.
Against Bemidji, Xander Dansby was outstanding, throwing a one-hit shutout.
Post 320 scored two runs in each of the second, third and fifth innings and one run in the sixth.
Gage Darrow, Gavyn Dansby and Ryan Rulfedt all had two hits, with Rulfedt, Lane Darrow and Isaac Dike all knocking in two runs.
Competing in the St. Johns University of Collegeville pool, the Stars earlier on Friday rallied past Sartell for the win with a nine-run sixth inning after trailing 5-4.
Lane Darrow and Peyton Ness had two hits and two RBI, while Gage Darrow knocked in three runs. Eight Stars knocked in 12 runs, while having 12 hits.
James Rogers picked up the win, scattering nine hits and three earned runs in six innings.
Post 320, 17-19, return to action in the tournament Saturday with a pair of games, facing Millard (Omaha, Neb.) South at 8 a.m. (MT) and Coon Rapids, Minn., at 1 p.m.
Hardhats shut out by New Ulm
The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats had a tough opener in the Gopher Classic, falling to New Ulm, Minn., in the Waconia pool.
New Ulm jumped on Bransen Kuehl and the Hardhats with four runs in the first inning, added one run in the third and three more in the fifth for the mercy-rule win in five innings.
New Ulm pitcher Hunter Sehr stopped the Hardhats on four hits, walking four and striking out three.
Ryker Henne had three of Post 22's four hits.
Kuehl took the loss, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits in four innings, walking three and striking out six. Wilson Kieffer gave up three runs and three hits in just 2/3 innings.
Post 22, 26-24, plays just one game Saturday, taking on Waconia at 6 p.m. (MT).
Expos drop two in Gopher
The Rapid City Post 22 Expos dropped a pair of games Friday in the Gopher Classic, falling to St. Louis Park 8-0 and Farmington 4-3.
St. Louis Park scored three runs in the first inning and led 6-0 after four before scoring two more in the sixth for the mercy-rule win.
The Expos had just two hits. Brian Atkinson took the loss, giving up eight runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, with Trevor Wilson giving up one hit in 2/3 innings.
In their second game of the day, it was tied at 2-2 after five innings before Farmington scored twice and the Expos once in the sixth.
Mars Sailer, Kolby Denke and Zack Farlee all had two hits for the Expos, with Alex Dietrich, Denke and Dominick McKnight all driving home one run.
Denke gave up just one hit for the loss but all four runs (three earned) in five innings, walking seven batters. Tevin Elliott gave up one hit in two innings.
The Expos, 24-16 and competing in the Victoria pool, face Ham Lake-Blaine Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Sturgis falls in Dickinson tournament opener
The Dickinson Roughriders 18U team scored in all but one inning to stop the Sturgis Titans 9-1 Friday to open the Dickinson, N.D., tournament.
The Titans scored their lone run in the sixth inning and had just one hit, a double by Thor Sundstrom.
Sturgis, 10-18, continues in the tournament Saturday by facing the Laurel (Mont.) Dodgers at 2:30 p.m.
Sasquatch squash the Spuds
The Spearfish Sasquatch broke open a tight game with an eight-run sixth inning to stop Canyon County 11-2 Friday night in Expedition League action at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
Spearfish led only 3-2 before the eight-run explosion.
Matt Crossley led the Sasquatch with three hits and one RBI, with seven other players with one hit. Charles McAdoo three runs and Ryan Bachman added two RBI.
Nico Saldias got the win on the mound, giving up seven hits and the two runs in five innings, with Jack VanDoran pitched a scoreless three innings and Rey Lozano a scoreless ninth inning.
Spearfish moved to 4-4 in the second half of the season as the two teams meet again Saturday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium at 6:35 p.m.