Post 320 Stars open Gopher Classic with two wins

New Ulm jumped on Bransen Kuehl and the Hardhats with four runs in the first inning, added one run in the third and three more in the fifth for the mercy-rule win in five innings.

New Ulm pitcher Hunter Sehr stopped the Hardhats on four hits, walking four and striking out three.

Ryker Henne had three of Post 22's four hits.

Kuehl took the loss, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits in four innings, walking three and striking out six. Wilson Kieffer gave up three runs and three hits in just 2/3 innings.

Post 22, 26-24, plays just one game Saturday, taking on Waconia at 6 p.m. (MT).

Expos drop two in Gopher

The Rapid City Post 22 Expos dropped a pair of games Friday in the Gopher Classic, falling to St. Louis Park 8-0 and Farmington 4-3.

St. Louis Park scored three runs in the first inning and led 6-0 after four before scoring two more in the sixth for the mercy-rule win.

The Expos had just two hits. Brian Atkinson took the loss, giving up eight runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, with Trevor Wilson giving up one hit in 2/3 innings.