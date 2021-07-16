Post 320, Sturgis drop regional openers

Watertown Post 17 broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning and held off Rapid City Post 320 4-2 Friday in an American Legion State Regional baseball game in Watertown.
Both teams scored single runs early — Watertown in the first inning and Post 320 in the third. But Post 17 regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and both teams scored one run in the fifth.
With the win, Post 17 takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. Action continues Saturday at 10 a.m., with an if-necessary game to follow.
Post 320 got on the scoreboard in the third inning when Lane Darrow walked with the bases loaded, scoring Isaac Dike.
The Stars got their second run on a RBI groundout by Darrow, scoring Gage Darrow from third.
Post 320, 18-22, had just three hits with Lane Darrow knocking in both runs. James Rogers took the loss on the mound, giving up seven hits and four runs (three earned) in five innings. Jett Wetzler pitched a scoreless one inning.
Jack Heese knocked in two runs for Watertown and Ben Althoff hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Sturgis falls to Sioux Falls West Post 15
Sioux Falls West Post 15 held Sturgis to just one hit and rolled to a 10-0 win over the Titans Friday in the first game of the State Regional Tournament in Sioux Falls.
Post 15 scored in all five innings, breaking the game open with four runs in the third and three more in the fourth.
David Anderson had the lone hit for Sturgis, which fell to 11-23 on the season. Anderson also took the loss on the mound, giving up eight runs (five earned) and four hits in three innings. He walked seven batters and struck out four. Conner Cruickshank pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs and one hit.
Jamie Legg had two hits for Post 15, 35-15 and Camden Gadbois picked up the win, walking one and striking out five in five innings.
The two teams will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. MT, with an if-necessary game to follow.
Expedition League
Tommyknockers get past Sasquatch
The Mining City Tommyknockers scored the last three runs to edge the Spearfish Sasquatch 8-5 Friday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
The game was tied at 5-5 when the Sasquatch scored one run in the bottom of the seventh, but Mining City scored one run in the eighth and two more in the ninth.
Charles McAdoo, Seth Surrett, Ryan Bachman and Chandler Ibach all had two hits for Spearfish.
The two teams meet again Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.