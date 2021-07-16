Post 320, Sturgis drop regional openers

Post 15 scored in all five innings, breaking the game open with four runs in the third and three more in the fourth.

David Anderson had the lone hit for Sturgis, which fell to 11-23 on the season. Anderson also took the loss on the mound, giving up eight runs (five earned) and four hits in three innings. He walked seven batters and struck out four. Conner Cruickshank pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs and one hit.

Jamie Legg had two hits for Post 15, 35-15 and Camden Gadbois picked up the win, walking one and striking out five in five innings.

The two teams will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. MT, with an if-necessary game to follow.

Expedition League

Tommyknockers get past Sasquatch

The Mining City Tommyknockers scored the last three runs to edge the Spearfish Sasquatch 8-5 Friday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The game was tied at 5-5 when the Sasquatch scored one run in the bottom of the seventh, but Mining City scored one run in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

Charles McAdoo, Seth Surrett, Ryan Bachman and Chandler Ibach all had two hits for Spearfish.

The two teams meet again Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.

