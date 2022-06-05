Post 320 sweeps 2-game set in final pool games of Veterans Classic

Post 320 won its second and third straight games in the Black Hills Veterans Classic Saturday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Stars started their day with a 12-4 win in four and a half innings over Plattsmouth (Neb.) Post 56.

It completed the Saturday sweep with a 4-1 victory over Billings (Mont.) Post 406 in a rainy pitchers duel.

“It was everything that I hoped for last night when I talked about being ready to play,” head coach Brian Humphries said. “It was a long day. Most guys got here at 7 in the morning to take the tarp off. For them to come here and do what they needed to do was good to see.”

Designated hitter Ryan Rufledt led the way at the plate with solid at bats in both games. He finished the day 3 for 5 with two RBIs and four runs in high leverage situations.

“Being on time is what really helped me tonight,” Rufledt said. “Getting on top of the fast ball is always good for me. Coming out and getting big wins with the team is always good. These were huge wins with huge momentum.”

Xander Dansby looked exceptional on the mound for the Stars in Game 2. The college freshman pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.

“He’s a guy that was very good for us last year,” Humphries said. “He came in, took control of the game and did what he needed to do.”

The Stars return to the field at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Laramie (Wyo.) at Pete Lien Memorial Field to wrap up the tournament.

Game 1: Post 320 12, Post 56 4 (4 1/2 innings)

In the Stars' first game against Plattsmouth, they fell behind 2-0 in the second inning and 4-2 in the third inning but exploded offensively down the stretch to claim a 12-4 win in four and a half innings.

Post 320 carried its offensive momentum from Friday’s win over Renner to score its 12 runs on nine hits Saturday evening.

Rufledt led the way at the plate and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.

Hayden Leighty earned the win for the Stars on the mound in five innings of work. He allowed four runs on seven hits with one strikeout and four walks.

Plattsmouth struck first in the top of the second with two runs on two hits to take a 2-0 lead.

Post 320 responded in the bottom half of the innings as Gavyn Dansby and Jim Rogers singled with two outs and scored on a two error play. They came home on subsequent errant throws by the pitcher and first baseman to tie the game 2-2 after two.

Plattsmouth added two more runs in the top of the third on three hits to jump in front 4-2.

The Stars responded by batting around in the bottom of the third, racking up seven runs on four hits and three walks to take a 9-4 lead and seize control of the game.

Post 320 ended the game in the top of the fifth after adding three runs on two hits and an error in the bottom of the fourth to secure a 12-4 victory.

Game 2: Post 320 4, Post 406 1

In the second game, Stars pitching set the tone for timely hitting in a 4-1 win over Billings.

Xander Dansby led the way in 5 1/3 stellar innings to earn the win and Brady Fallon shut the door to record the save in 1 2/3 innings.

“Mainly the fastball was working, the splitter was here and there, but I was trying to paint the outside corners and it worked well,” Xander Dansby said.

The Stars took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Jace Wetzler reached on a walk and scored on a throwing error by the center fielder.

The Flyers threatened in the top of the third when they loaded the bases with two outs for their designated hitter Mike Curl. Xander Dansby worked the count full and froze Curl on a breaking ball to retire the side and leave the runners stranded.

“You just have to throw the ball,” he said. “That’s all you can do. If you think about it too much then you are going to throw a bad pitch. It was a big relief though to get the strikeout.”

Post 320 added another run in the bottom of the third on a one-run single by Lane Darrow that scored Wetzler and extended the lead to 2-0 after three.

In the top of the sixth, Post 406 pushed one run across with Xander Dansby on the mound to cut its deficit to 2-1 with one out and the tying run on third base.

Humphries decided to bring on Brady Fallon in relief and he delivered with two big strikeouts to strand the runner and maintain the 2-1 Stars advantage.

“It’s always good to see bullpen guys come in and be effective, get the job done and not give up any runs,” Humphries said. “We don’t want to have a lot of good work for five innings and give it up in the last couple of innings. It’s very good to have a guy in that closer role to put up zeros and give us the win.”

Rufledt built off of that momentum with a double to lead off the home half of the sixth and Will Vliestra entered to pinch run. Gavyn Dansby followed with an infield single to put runners in the corners.

Two batters later, Leighty delivered with a one-out single to score Vliestra and extend the Stars lead to 3-1. Then Bryan Roselles pinch hit in the nine hole and singled to left to score Gavyn Dansby to give Post 320 a 4-1 lead after six.

Fallon issued a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh but got Trey Gunther to fly out to left and induced a 4-3 double play to seal the 4-1 win.

