Post 320 swept by Brookings in doubleheader

Post 320 struggled against Brookings Post 74 in its return to the diamond and dropped both games of a doubleheader Wednesday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Bandits cruised to a 5-1 victory in Game 1 and outlasted the Stars 8-5 in Game 2 thanks to a six-run third inning.

“It was very similar to the 2-0 loss we had to Miles City,” Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said. “We didn’t come to play.”

The Stars (14-8) played well this past weekend in the Black Hills Veterans Classic, but got off to a slow start in both contests against the Bandits.

Brookings took a 3-0 lead through five innings in Game 1 and a 2-0 lead in the first inning ove Game 2. Humphries said he was disappointed with the way the Stars played coming off a solid weekend.

“Unfortunately it happened against a league opponent and hopefully it won’t hurt us in the long run,” Humphries said. “We’ll have to come back ready to work in practice tomorrow.”

The Stars managed five runs on 13 hits and surrendered 13 runs on 16 hits on the day. Post 320 committed three errors in the game and stranded 11 runners between the two contests.

Post 320 benefits from six days off before it returns to the field against Sturgis Post 33 for a doubleheader Tuesday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Humphries wants to see his team bounce back in another crucial series against in-state competition.

“I think today was a one-day deal,” Humphries said. “Unfortunately we had two games instead of one and unfortunately it was a league opponent instead of an out-of-town team. I don’t think it was something that is going to be a continual deal we will have to worry about in the future.”

Game 1: Brookings 5, Post 320 1

The first game of the doubleheader started to shape up as a pitchers duel as neither team scratched a run across in the first three innings.

Brookings put pressure on Post 320 with two runs on four hits in the top of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead.

Parker Winghart led off the frame with a single, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on a one-out single by Justin Coffell to give the Bandits a 1-0 advantage. Then with two outs, Sam Hardin drove Coffell home with a one-run single to give Brookings the 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, the Bandits added to their lead on a one-run single by Henry Hammrich that scored Breck Hirrshoff and extend their lead to 3-0.

The Stars showed life in the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff double by Ryan Rufledt, who scored on a one-out single by Bryan Roselles to cut their deficit to 3-1. Gavyn Dansby followed with a single to put runners on first and second with one out, but an infield fly and strikeout left them stranded.

Brookings added insurance in the top of the seventh with two runs on one hit and an error to move in front 5-1.

Rufledt led off the home-half of the seventh with a base hit but was doubled up on a flyout to center. Ben Dressler singled with two outs, but another infield fly ended the inning and sealed a 5-1 win for Brookings.

Jim Rogers suffered the loss for Post 320 in five innings of work on the mound. The lefty allowed three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Joshua Devine earned the win for Brookings. He allowed one run on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Game 2: Brookings 8, Post 320 5

The Stars looked poised to bounce back in Game 2 when they evened the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the second, but a six-run third for the Bandits sealed an 8-4 victory for the road team.

Brookings batted around in the third and scored six runs on just three hits and two errors. The Bandits scored one run on heads up baserunning, one on an error, one on a passed ball and one on a wild pitch in the frame.

Hirshoff flew out to center to give Stars pitcher Noah Popken a quick out, but the inning got away from Post 320 quickly.

Parker Winghart singled to get momentum rolling and moved to third on a double by Justin Coffell. After Ashton Witte was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Nathan Lease singled to score Winghart and Coffell reached the plate with heads up baserunning to give the Bandits a 4-2 lead.

Witte scored on a passed ball and Lease came home on an error by the first baseman to make it 6-2.

Sam Hardin and Payton Theodosopoulos both reached on walks and moved up on an error. Hardin scored on a wild pitch and Theodosopoulos scored on a throwing error by the third baseman to give Brookings an 8-2 lead before the Stars finally got out of the inning.

Darrow led off the home half of the third for the Stars with a single, advanced from first to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch to cut Post 320’s deficit to 8-3 after three innings.

Darrow delivered again in the fifth with a leadoff double and scored on a groundout by Rufledt to make the score 8-4 in favor of Brookings.

The Stars scratched another run in the bottom of the sixth when Dansby led off with a walk and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mason Mehlhaff to pull the Stars within reach at 8-5 after six.

In the bottom of the seventh, James Fuchner singled with one out to give Post 320 hope but a strikeout and a fly out to right sealed the win and a doubleheader sweep for Brookings.

Popken suffered the loss for the Stars and allowed eight runs (five earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Lincoln Hardin earned the win on the bump for the Bandits. He allowed four runs on six hits with six walks and four strikeouts.

