Post 320 to open at Sturgis Post 33

After a month-and-a-half lockdown due to the coronavirus and a month of practice, the Rapid City Post 320 Stars American Legion baseball team is anxious to actually play a game that counts.

They'll get that chance Wednesday night for a single game against Sturgis Post 33 at Strong Field in Sturgis. First pitch begins at 7 p.m.

"The guys, as well as the coaches, are ready to get out there and start playing some games that matter, and to be able to compete against somebody other than ourselves," Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said.

Humphries said that at the varsity level, the biggest thing he is looking for in the opener is the hitting from some of the younger players coming up from the junior varsity team (Shooters).

There will be a little bit of nerves the first time out and Humphries said the expectation is always to win, but to play as sound as possible and throw strikes.

"I'm not really expecting a whole lot of spectacular things; I'm not expecting no-hitters and things like that," he said. "I'm just expecting to play a clean game, be able to do the fundamentals of the game correctly."

Even through the season might be 10 to 15 games shorter than originally scheduled, there is still about 47 games in 65 days.