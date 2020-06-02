Post 320 to open at Sturgis Post 33

After a month-and-a-half lockdown due to the coronavirus and a month of practice, the Rapid City Post 320 Stars American Legion baseball team is anxious to actually play a game that counts.
They'll get that chance Wednesday night for a single game against Sturgis Post 33 at Strong Field in Sturgis. First pitch begins at 7 p.m.
"The guys, as well as the coaches, are ready to get out there and start playing some games that matter, and to be able to compete against somebody other than ourselves," Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said.
Humphries said that at the varsity level, the biggest thing he is looking for in the opener is the hitting from some of the younger players coming up from the junior varsity team (Shooters).
There will be a little bit of nerves the first time out and Humphries said the expectation is always to win, but to play as sound as possible and throw strikes.
"I'm not really expecting a whole lot of spectacular things; I'm not expecting no-hitters and things like that," he said. "I'm just expecting to play a clean game, be able to do the fundamentals of the game correctly."
Even through the season might be 10 to 15 games shorter than originally scheduled, there is still about 47 games in 65 days.
"Although we've had four weeks of practice, that month-and-a-half of no throwing for most people, arm care is still one of the biggest concerns," he said. "The pitchers will be on a 50- to 60-pitch count, depending on how efficient they are."
The season-opening roster for the Stars will include: Gavyn Dansby, J.T. Kostenbauer, Wyatt Hunt, Logan Ammerman, Tate Walker, Logan Miller, Gage Darrow, Payton Ness, Lane Darrow, Mitchell Sand, Matt Moyes, Garrett Grismer, Drake Hassett, Henry London, Carson George and Jimmy Rogers
"We're still relatively young. I will have a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in the outfield. My infield is pretty experienced, either 17-year-old seniors or college freshmen," Humphries said. "It's nice to have Wyatt Hunt, a college freshman, back behind the plate. He's a leader that can control pitching staffs, control the infield. He's a three-year varsity starter."
Sturgis, 21-12 last season, will have a new head coach, Dominic Bradford, who was an assistant last season and formally played for St. Thomas More. He replaces longtime Sturgis-area coach Wade Huntington, who is now serving more in a general manager role and assistant. The Titans opened the season Tuesday night with a 16-1 win over Belle Fourche.
"Sturgis is pretty young," Humphries said. "I expect to see David Anderson, their 17-year-old left-handed pitcher. They have a couple of young guys who can hit."
The Stars will open their home season Saturday with a twinbill against the Gillette Roughriders, beginning at 1 p.m. The Roughriders are off to another strong start, going 10-1 heading into Wednesday night's matchup against the Casper Oilers. Last season Gillette finished 62-20.
Humphries said that Gillette is always a scrappy team under longtime manager Nate Perleberg..
"They are fundamentally strong and they execute when they need to," he said. "In the three years that I have been here in the Black Hills and have played Gillette, they have never really had anybody that threw extraordinarily hard and they never have had anybody who just crushes the ball. But every single one of their players knows the game, and they do what they need to do in order to win."
Despite all of the obstacles to begin the 2020 season, Humphries said said it is just time to play ball.
"I'm looking forward to (Wednesday night) and getting out there and being able to play," he said.
