 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Post 33's rally falls short against Billings
alert
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Post 33's rally falls short against Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

The Sturgis Post 33 Titans found themselves down 9-0 after four innings before scoring in each of the final three innings but falling short to the Billings Expos, 9-6, on Friday.

RJ Andrzejewski went 3 for 5 with a run, while Kain Peters and Hunter Janzen added two hits apiece. Thor Sundstrom collected a double and Ridge Inhofer had a triple.

Dustin Alan Surrendered eight runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters in three innings on the mound and 72 pitches. Janzen entered in relief and allowed one run on two hits and three walks while fanning five in four innings and 66 pitches.

Inhofer's RBI-triple to get Post 33 on the board in the bottom of the fifth began a three-run frame, as Inhofer then scored on a David Anderson single before Anderson reached home on a fielder's choice.

The Titans grabbed another run in the sixth when Owen Cass stole home.

In the seventh, Eric Stroud smacked an RBI-single and scored on a fielder's choice to make it a three-run game before Billings secured the victory.

Sturgis plays again at 7 p.m. Saturday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 17
Local

Your Two Cents for June 17

Hey Kristi, there are plenty of firework displays going on in the area and those of us living in Keystone would prefer it if you didn’t push y…

Your Two Cents for June 16
Local

Your Two Cents for June 16

When I was in 9th grade I wanted to be an archeologist, in 11th grade a doctor, and I ended up with a degree in engineering. All different tra…

Your Two Cents for June 18
Local

Your Two Cents for June 18

Got a call that my father was declining and advised to get to Ohio ASAP. Tragically, we watched our father die and was a little late paying my…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News