Post 33's rally falls short against Billings

The Sturgis Post 33 Titans found themselves down 9-0 after four innings before scoring in each of the final three innings but falling short to the Billings Expos, 9-6, on Friday.

RJ Andrzejewski went 3 for 5 with a run, while Kain Peters and Hunter Janzen added two hits apiece. Thor Sundstrom collected a double and Ridge Inhofer had a triple.

Dustin Alan Surrendered eight runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters in three innings on the mound and 72 pitches. Janzen entered in relief and allowed one run on two hits and three walks while fanning five in four innings and 66 pitches.

Inhofer's RBI-triple to get Post 33 on the board in the bottom of the fifth began a three-run frame, as Inhofer then scored on a David Anderson single before Anderson reached home on a fielder's choice.

The Titans grabbed another run in the sixth when Owen Cass stole home.

In the seventh, Eric Stroud smacked an RBI-single and scored on a fielder's choice to make it a three-run game before Billings secured the victory.

Sturgis plays again at 7 p.m. Saturday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0