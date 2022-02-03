 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Postponed BHSU men's and women's basketball games rescheduled

  • 0
BHSUYellowjackets logo

BHSU Yellowjackets mascot

 Courtesy photo

Postponed Black Hills State men's and women's basketball games from earlier in the season have been rescheduled, the athletics department announced Thursday.

The men's game against Regis, originally set for Dec. 31, 2021 in Denver but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, will now be played Monday with a 5 p.m. tipoff.

The women's game against Western Colorado, originally slated for Jan. 14 in Gunnison, Colorado but also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, has been rescheduled for Feb. 21 with a  p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

Your Two Cents for Feb. 1

No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the futur…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

What will it take for GF&P to stand up to the governor and just say no. They are supposed to be stewards of our environment and wildlife, …

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

The Governor's Interim Chief of Staff has compared transgender kids who want to play sports to terrorists. Gov. Noem has not disavowed that st…

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News