Postponed BHSU men's and women's basketball games rescheduled

Postponed Black Hills State men's and women's basketball games from earlier in the season have been rescheduled, the athletics department announced Thursday.
The men's game against Regis, originally set for Dec. 31, 2021 in Denver but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, will now be played Monday with a 5 p.m. tipoff.
The women's game against Western Colorado, originally slated for Jan. 14 in Gunnison, Colorado but also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, has been rescheduled for Feb. 21 with a p.m.