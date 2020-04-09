Potential COVID-19 exposure in Lane, SD

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PIERRE, S.D. – State Health officials announced today that a worker at the Lane Café in Lane has tested positive COVID-19. The individual reported working April 1 through April 4 while able to transmit the virus to others.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the café during those dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.