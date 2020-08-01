Power & Beauty from J&P Cycles

The bike’s stock lighting is lackluster, so it was replaced by Kuryakyn Kellerman LEDs. The Kellerman Atto Satin Black Turn Signals are super small but super bright. Hidden underneath the switch housings on the handlebars, you wouldn’t even know they’re there at a glance. The bulbous stock turn signals on the back were likewise ditched for a set of Kuryakyn Kellermans. Tidying up the backside didn’t stop there. A fender-hugging Milwaukee Twins Black Curved License Plate Mount looks so much cleaner than the stock billboard-style license plate. Further complementing the sleek look of the tail section is a thinner Lectric Lighting Co. Slantback LED taillight with a sweet smoke lens. For hand and foot controls, the good peeps at Biltwell came through with their new Alumicore grips and Punisher footpegs, aggressively styled, wide pegs that fit the attitude of the bike to a T. The Performance Machine Vision Arrow Mirrors are also a natural fit and offer wide-ranging adjustability to boot.

For the finishing touches, the tins were shipped to Copperhead Graphics where they laid down this electric mix of gold leaf and gold metal flake paint, coated in candy gold, which keeps the look gangster while still paying homage to that original Low Rider S look and feel. A Le Pera Kickflip Seat was just the ticket for a wicked bike like this. Le Pera did the project a solid by adding custom gold stitching to match the paint. The way this bike pulls, the Le Pera Kickflip is the perfect seat because it’ll really hold you in the pocket when you launch this thing. And it will take off like a rocket. The 2020 Low Rider S was already a mean machine, but now it’s next-level, in both looks and performance. Fit for a rock star.