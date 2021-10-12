 Skip to main content
Power outage impacting over 1,000 southwest Rapid City residents
Power outage impacting over 1,000 southwest Rapid City residents

West River power line
A power outage affecting 1,301 Black Hills Energy customers in southwest Rapid City was reported at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, with an estimated restoration time of 3:30 p.m., according to the Black Hills Energy outage map.

Scanner reports indicate that the outage is due to a blown transformer and down power lines. 

Another power was reported in Custer at 12:48 p.m., which is affecting 71 Black Hills Energy customers. 

Information on Black Hills Energy power outages and a map of the affected area can be found at https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/outages.

