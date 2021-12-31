Power-play goals carry Rush to win over Utah in front of season-high crowd

Following a wasted two-minute 5-on-3 opportunity in the second period, more than 4,300 spectators at The Monument Ice Arena were left disappointed and frustrated at a lackluster effort from the Rapid City Rush.

Their dismay didn’t last too long, however, as the Rush recovered and potted three unanswered goals, all on man-advantages, to beat the Utah Grizzlies 3-1 Friday night and close out 2021 with a victory.

“Tonight we had a big effort from our guys, especially after what we went through in the last game. Credit (Utah), they’re a heck of a hockey team, just tonight we got the better of them,”

Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “In all honesty, if you looked at our 5-on-3, we had some great looks, we had great opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize. Our guys just continued to battle, and continued to play the process.”

Logan Nelson and Alec Butcher were the main facilitators of the win, as Nelson was the primary assist in all three goals and Butcher put away two of them.

“Burt and (assistant coach Jeremy Gates) really drove it in that we needed to win that section of the game, and I think we did that tonight,” Butcher said of the power play. “We changed things up and went with some different looks, which I think sparked creativity within the guys and really helped us.”

Roster moves within the professional hockey world continued and were on display Friday night. Cole Kehler, the former Rapid City goalie who was traded away in late November, found his way back to The Monument and started for Utah. Justin Duncan, who served as the Grizzlies’ emergency backup goalie Monday but was out Wednesday, leading to Brady Devries’s miraculous win, switched sweaters and served as the Rush’s EBUG.

Duncan’s services weren’t needed, however, as Lukas Parik bounced back from a four-goal, overtime loss Wednesday and made 23 saves to record a victory, throwing his hands up in celebration following the game’s conclusion.

“He’s an emotional kid, and I say kid because he’s only 20,” Burt said. “He gets really excited, but that’s him. That’s the kid we know. He’s pretty emotional. He’s pretty bitter about what happened last game, but he followed up with an excellent game for us tonight.”

Despite a goose egg in the first period, Rapid City (13-12-4) picked up several Grade-A chances on net, and Garrett Klotz gave fans something to cheer about by engaging Austin Crossley in his fifth fight of the season, landing a litany of body shots on his opponent and giving the judges an easy decision on a victor. Klotz’s game-worn jersey sold for $2,950 at auction after the game.

Utah (18-10-1) got on the board at 18:27 of the opening frame when Christian Simeone fired a left-sided shot off Parik that landed in.

The Rush’s halfhearted 5-on-3 came at 4:49 of the second period after a holding penalty was met with a roughing call when Andrew Nielson decked Jake Wahlin after play stopped. Minimal shots landed on target, however, with several more sailing wide.

But later in the frame, the Grizzlies gifted the Rush another extended 5-on-3, this one good for 1:49, and Butcher took advantage by hauling in a down-low pass from Nelson on the left side and rifling in a goal top-right at 14:29 to level the contest.

“I don’t have the iPads like the pros do, but I close my eyes and visualized what I could do differently given the opportunity on a second (chance),” Butcher said. “Luckily we were gifted another 5-on-3 — some errant sticks on their part, some undisciplined play on their part — and we definitely took asvsantage of it the second go-around.

Nelson showed off his passing skills early in the third as 1:34 of a second-period penalty carried over. The Rogers, Minnesota native flicked a no-look, backhanded pass from behind the goal line to Wahlin, who went top-shelf with a wrister to give Rapid City a 2-1 lead at 1:03.

Butcher notched his second goal at 7:21 when he buried a wide open rebound to the glove side of Kehler off a Nelson shot. The Rush outshot the Grizzlies 32-24 and improved their power-play efficiency to 23.7 percentage, which places them in the top 10 in the ECHL.

The two squads will battle one final time this week Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

