Power-play goals lift Rush to 2-1 win over Greenville

Penalties began flowing, consuming the last 4:44 of the second period. Greenville was given a man-advantage after Tyson Empey was nabbed for roughing, which lasted all of 28 seconds before the Swamp Rabbits were called for interference, and a second roughing infraction, this time on Kevin Spinozzi, gave Greenville a brief 4-on-3 chance. The Swamp Rabbits were then handed out a too-many-men call as the Rush went on a short 4-on-3.

When it was all said and done, returning to even strength following 28 seconds of a Greenville power play to begin the third frame, no pucks had landed in either net.

“They’re from another conference so it’s a different style of play, no doubt,” Peterson said. “But to come back and overpower their offense tonight, and keep them to one (goal), is a big answer for our squad.”

With the contest deadlocked at 1-1, interference at 14:03 put Rapid City back on the power play. Peterson tallied his goal, the go-ahead score and game-winner, 33 second into the man-advantage at 14:36 when he buried a Cedric Montminy rebound past the right side of Ingham.

The Rush have now earned a power-play goal in five of their last six contests and improve their efficiency to 17.4%