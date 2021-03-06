Power-play goals lift Rush to 2-1 win over Greenville

The Rapid City Rush were fortunate enough that a disastrous miscue did not cost them a fourth straight loss.
The Rapid City Rush were fortunate enough to have Avery Peterson, Tyler Coulter and Adam Carlson on the ice.
When given chances, Peterson and Coulter made it count, finding the net on a pair of power-play opportunities to lead their squad to a 2-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, and force a rubber match Sunday.
“It was good to see that and good to see that continued success,” Peterson said. “Any time you can get a power-play goal in this league, it’s a way to find a lot of success.”
Following Friday’s 8-5 loss to the Swamp Rabbits, Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said he was proud of the way his team rebounded.
“It was a very good response. We challenged a lot of guys this morning. We had a good pregame skate,” he said. “We just mentioned that we had to tighten up defensively, sacrifice our bodies in blocking shots, play good D and that’s what we did tonight.”
Carlson headlined that response, bouncing back from a four-goals-allowed night by making 37 saves in net in the near-shutout to improve his record to 6-5-1. The only score he gave up was a puck that glided through his legs as Rapid City tried to freeze it.
“Carlson was amazing tonight. He was challenged this morning, too, and he was the difference,” Tetrault said. “He made some big saves for us. That’s what we need to win games.”
Carlson was put to the test immediately and stopped all 16 shots that came his way in the first period. The Rush (13-18-2), meanwhile, put 10 shots on target but failed to get a grade A chance on Swamp Rabbits (13-10-7) goalie Jacob Ingham, who finished with 24 saves.
A scoreless first period, just the third for Rapid City this season and first since Jan. 15., was also free of sin as neither club was charged with a penalty.
A tripping call on Greenville at 6:52 of the middle frame gave the Rush their first opening, and Coulter made it happen, rifling in a far-side wrister at 11:50 to get on the board.
The Swamp Rabbits saw Carlson’s lamp light up red later in the period when Hunter Garlent tried to feed the puck to Carlson for a cover-up on high-pressure situation, but the puck slipped under Carlson and crossed the goal line at 12:30. Garrett Thompson was credited with the game-tying goal.
“It went behind (Carlson). He thought he had it, and it’s just unlucky, but that’s the only thing we gave up,” Tetrault said. “That’s pretty good. He was amazing tonight.”
Penalties began flowing, consuming the last 4:44 of the second period. Greenville was given a man-advantage after Tyson Empey was nabbed for roughing, which lasted all of 28 seconds before the Swamp Rabbits were called for interference, and a second roughing infraction, this time on Kevin Spinozzi, gave Greenville a brief 4-on-3 chance. The Swamp Rabbits were then handed out a too-many-men call as the Rush went on a short 4-on-3.
When it was all said and done, returning to even strength following 28 seconds of a Greenville power play to begin the third frame, no pucks had landed in either net.
“They’re from another conference so it’s a different style of play, no doubt,” Peterson said. “But to come back and overpower their offense tonight, and keep them to one (goal), is a big answer for our squad.”
With the contest deadlocked at 1-1, interference at 14:03 put Rapid City back on the power play. Peterson tallied his goal, the go-ahead score and game-winner, 33 second into the man-advantage at 14:36 when he buried a Cedric Montminy rebound past the right side of Ingham.
The Rush have now earned a power-play goal in five of their last six contests and improve their efficiency to 17.4%
“Peterson, Coulter and Quenneville have been playing some great hockey the last month or so, and the power play’s really rolling,” Tetrault said. “We’ve been scoring power-play goals almost every game, and that’s been a difference in our system’s success.”
Carlson helped keep Rapid City in front with two great glove saves and a clutch kick save in the final three minutes of regulation to secure the victory.
Sunday’s rubber match starts at 4:05 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Rush will be looking for their second series win this season