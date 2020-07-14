PRCA rodeos return to Wall and Kadoka

Curr and the rodeo committee agreed, petitioned for and garnered a spot on the PRCA calendar, and professional rodeo appeared destined for a return to Wall after a lengthy hiatus.

Well, almost.

“When this pandemic stuff hit, there was a question if we were going to be able to have rodeos here either high school or pro,” Curr said. “But when Wall opened back up in May, that got us rolling again.

"We had made the decision that we weren’t going to go out and ask for sponsorship since people hadn’t had any money coming in for about three months. It didn’t feel right to be asking, but then we had people call and ask why they hadn’t received a letter since they wanted to sponsor our high school or pro rodeo events. The community support was just amazing. Some of the guys were telling me that there was a pro rodeo here once before, maybe in the late 70s or early 80s they thought."

The return of PRCA rodeo to Kadoka’s annual Buffalo Stampede Rodeo in June followed a somewhat similar scenario to fruition said Dale Christensen, a Kadoka area rancher and Kadoka committee member.