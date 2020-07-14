PRCA rodeos return to Wall and Kadoka

It’s not by mere chance that saddle bronc riding is South Dakota’s official state sport. Rodeo, has always been an event that bonded families and communities together particularly in Western South Dakota, a tradition that continues through good times and bad.
With that, it’s perhaps not surprising that with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cancellation of numerous PRCA rodeos, South Dakota has become a focal point for professional rodeo this summer.
And not only with the continuation of the time-tested, award winning events in Belle Fourche, Deadwood and Mobridge, but with the return of professional rodeo to communities where pro rodeo was but a fleeting memory.
In late June, Kadoka conducted its first Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo in a quarter century. And last weekend, Wall joined the PRCA circuit with a three-day event held in conjunction with the city’s 113th annual summer celebration.
“The rodeo committee was getting together for the annual celebration and trying to figure out what to do,” said stock contractor Chancey Wilson (Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo). “They were trying to figure out how to really take it to the next step and get people back to the rodeo since attendance was slowly dwindling. When I talked to Dan Curr, the president of the booster club, I said let’s partner on this and bring a PRCA rodeo here and see if we can shake things up and make it more of a production and get the seats filled again.”
Curr and the rodeo committee agreed, petitioned for and garnered a spot on the PRCA calendar, and professional rodeo appeared destined for a return to Wall after a lengthy hiatus.
Well, almost.
“When this pandemic stuff hit, there was a question if we were going to be able to have rodeos here either high school or pro,” Curr said. “But when Wall opened back up in May, that got us rolling again.
"We had made the decision that we weren’t going to go out and ask for sponsorship since people hadn’t had any money coming in for about three months. It didn’t feel right to be asking, but then we had people call and ask why they hadn’t received a letter since they wanted to sponsor our high school or pro rodeo events. The community support was just amazing. Some of the guys were telling me that there was a pro rodeo here once before, maybe in the late 70s or early 80s they thought."
The return of PRCA rodeo to Kadoka’s annual Buffalo Stampede Rodeo in June followed a somewhat similar scenario to fruition said Dale Christensen, a Kadoka area rancher and Kadoka committee member.
“We have always had a big celebration on Labor Day and we just decided to do it this year when Muddy Creek Rodeo needed a rodeo and came to us first, and we said we would do it,” Christensen said. “And the whole community came together to make it happen. That was quite an undertaking since other than a youth rodeo we hadn’t had a rodeo there for probably 25 years or so.”
The call to duty was answered by rodeo cowboys and cowgirls as well with quality fields appearing in both locations.
In Kadoka, five-time Orin Larson (Inglis, Manitoba) won the bareback event, Dusty Hausauer (Dickinson, ND) a former NFR qualifier topped the saddle bronc field while a couple of South Dakota ladies, Rickie Engesser (Spearfish) and Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo) shared top money in breakaway roping.
The list of Wall Rodeo contestants (all 450 of them) included some of the top rodeo athletes in the world as well.
“All of the big roads, the big-money rodeos pretty much canceled, so guys were trying to get to as many rodeos as they could get to in order to qualify for the NFR,” Curr said. “I think we had over 30 NFR qualifiers on hand and 11 world champions. We had initially planned on limiting the field to 30 in each event, but we had so many entrants in saddle bronc and bulls, that we decided to let 40 in. And we had 120-barrel racers and 85 breakaway ropers entered.”
The results were equally impressive.
Jamie Howlett, an Australian native who now calls Rapid City home, and currently third in the PRCA world standings, won the bareback event, and another Rapid City man, Ty Manke, won the saddle bronc. Other South Dakota winners included former Belle Fourche track standout Shayla Howell in breakaway roping and tie-down roper Trey Young, a former state high school rodeo champion and all-state quarterback for the Dupree Tigers.
“It was a great rodeo and the turnout was outstanding,” Curr added. “I would like to see the pro event grow. Rodeo at that level is just that much better, and I think people will continue to come to see that.”
