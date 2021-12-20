 Skip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL

Prep basketball media poll: Central surges into top 5; Stevens maintains ranking

  • Updated
121821-stevensgal-19.JPG (copy)

Rapid City Central's Sadie Glade (left) dribbles with the ball while defended by Rapid City Stevens' Jill Delzer during a Dec. 18 game at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

After their clash Saturday night, the Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens girls basketball teams are both among the top five in the latest Class AA poll, released Monday.

The Cobblers (3-0), who held off a late push to beat their rivals by four points, earned 40 points and now sit at No. 4 after receiving just five votes last week. The Raiders (3-1), meanwhile, who held the No. 4 spot last week, still managed to maintain a ranking and are at No. 5 after garnering 19 votes. The two squads will face off again Jan. 28 at Naasz Gym.

St. Thomas More (3-1), which slid into the top spot in Class A last week, received nearly twice as many first-place votes this week, going from six to 11 to maintain the No. 1 ranking. 

After getting bumped from the rankings, Winner (2-2) is back in the conversation with four votes, while Red Cloud (5-0), which claimed the top bracket at the Lakota Nation Invitational this past weekend, picked up four votes.

White River (5-1), despite a loss to Red Cloud in the semifinals of the LNI, remains at No. 3 in Class B.

On the boys' side, St. Thomas More (5-0) received one first-place vote for the second consecutive week and stays at the No. 3 spot in Class A after a 22-point win over Scottsbluff, Nebraska. 

121821-white-014.JPG (copy)

White River's Kendrell Cuevas pulls up for a shot in the Tigers' win over Red Cloud in the semifinals of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Dec. 17 at Summit Arena. 

White River (3-1), after a narrow three-point loss to Lower Brule in the LNI title game, dropped one spot to No. 3 in Class B 

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 20 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (19)          3-0    95      1

2. O’Gorman                3-1    58      2

3. Aberdeen Central     4-0     51     4

4. Harrisburg               2-0     38   RV

5. Pierre                      4-0     22   RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 19, Sioux Falls Lincoln 2.

Class A

1. Sioux Valley (17)          1-0      92     1

2. Dakota Valley (1)          2-0     72     2

3. St. Thomas More (1)     5-0     56     3

4. Winner                         4-0     27   RV

5. SF Christian                  2-2     18    5

Receiving votes: Tea Area 16, West Central 3, Hanson 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (19)             3-1     95     1

2. Aberdeen Christian     3-0     66     3

3. White River                3-1     40     2

4. Lower Brule                4-0    28    NR

5. Viborg-Hurley             3-0    26      4

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 13, Platte-Geddes 11, Lyman 3, Waubay-Summit 3.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (19)   3-0     95     1

2. Brandon Valley     3-0     75     2

3. O’Gorman            2-1     54     3

4. RC Central           3-0     40    RV

5. RC Stevens          3-1     19     4

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 1, Watertown 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (11)     3-1     74     1

2. Flandreau (3)                 4-0     62     4

3. West Central (2)             3-0     61     3

T-4. Hamlin                        2-1     28     2

T-4. Wagner (1)                  2-0     28     5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley (1) 15, Sioux Falls Christian (1) 6, Red Cloud 6, Winner 4, Florence-Henry 1.

Class B

1. Roncalli (18)               3-0    94      1

2. Corsica-Stickney (1)    4-0    77      2

3. White River                5-1     45     3

4. Aberdeen Christian     4-0     42     5

5. Ethan                        3-1     10     4

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 8, Colman-Egan 4, De Smet 3, Howard 1, Castlewood 1.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

