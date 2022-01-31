 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL

Prep basketball media poll: Lakota Tech girls move into rankings

120321-lakotatechgal-010.JPG (copy)

Lakota Tech freshman Jodene Hunter (10) dribbles the ball up the court in the Tatanka's season-opener against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Dec. 3, 2021 at Lakota Tech High School.  

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

The Lakota Tech girls basketball team had been flirting around the top five in the prep basketball media polls this season, spending the last few weeks on the outside looking in.

But after dominating 46-point and 30-point wins over Hot Springs and Little Wound, respectively, last week, the Tatanka have moved into the Class A rankings and are now in a three-way tie with Flandreau and St. Thomas More.

Lakota Tech, currently riding a nine-game winning streak, increased in votes received from 11 to 18, equaling Flandreau and STM. It'll host St. Francis and Todd County this week.

Elsewhere in the latest poll, released Monday, the White River girls squad made the jump from No. 4 to No. 3 after blowing past Colome 87-18 and Aberdeen Christian's drop to No. 5 after falling to Herreid/Selby by 18 points. 

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 31 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

People are also reading…

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (17)     11-0     85        1

2. O’Gorman           11-2     68        2

3. Mitchell              10-2    51         3

4. Jefferson            6-6      14        5

5. Lincoln               5-6      12        RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 11, Sioux Falls Washington 10, Harrisburg 2, Brandon Valley 1, Yankton 1. 

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (17)     13-0     85       1

2. St. Thomas More       11-1     61       2

3. Winner                     12-0    50       3

4. Sioux Valley             10-2    32       4

5. Flandreau                12-1    21       5

Receiving votes: Tea Area 5, Lennox 1. 

Class B

1. De Smet (17)              11-1    85       1

2. White River                 7-2      60       2

3. Lower Brule                11-1    59       3

4. Aberdeen Christian     10-2     33       4

T-5. Potter County          10-1    8         RV

T-5. Platte-Geddes          8-3      8         5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 2. 

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (17)       11-1     85       1

2. Washington            11-1    66       2

3. Brandon Valley      12-1     50       3

4. RC Stevens           11-1    37       4

5. RC Central            10-2    17       5

Class A

1. Wagner (16)               13-0    84       1

2. West Central (1)         14-1    68       2

T-3. Flandreau               11-2    18       3

T-3. St. Thomas More     11-3     18      5

T-3. Lakota Tech            14-1    18       RV

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 17, Hamlin 12, Sioux Falls Christian 9, Parkston 6, Red Cloud 4, Florence-Henry 1. 

Class B

1. Roncalli (12)                11-1    80       1

2. Corsica-Stickney (5)     12-2     73      2

3. White River                  9-2      37      4

4. De Smet                     14-1    36       5

5. Aberdeen Christian      11-2     17      3

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 11, Wall 1.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

