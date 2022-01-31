Prep basketball media poll: Lakota Tech girls move into rankings

The Lakota Tech girls basketball team had been flirting around the top five in the prep basketball media polls this season, spending the last few weeks on the outside looking in.

But after dominating 46-point and 30-point wins over Hot Springs and Little Wound, respectively, last week, the Tatanka have moved into the Class A rankings and are now in a three-way tie with Flandreau and St. Thomas More.

Lakota Tech, currently riding a nine-game winning streak, increased in votes received from 11 to 18, equaling Flandreau and STM. It'll host St. Francis and Todd County this week.

Elsewhere in the latest poll, released Monday, the White River girls squad made the jump from No. 4 to No. 3 after blowing past Colome 87-18 and Aberdeen Christian's drop to No. 5 after falling to Herreid/Selby by 18 points.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 31 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (17) 11-0 85 1

2. O’Gorman 11-2 68 2

3. Mitchell 10-2 51 3

4. Jefferson 6-6 14 5

5. Lincoln 5-6 12 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 11, Sioux Falls Washington 10, Harrisburg 2, Brandon Valley 1, Yankton 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (17) 13-0 85 1

2. St. Thomas More 11-1 61 2

3. Winner 12-0 50 3

4. Sioux Valley 10-2 32 4

5. Flandreau 12-1 21 5

Receiving votes: Tea Area 5, Lennox 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (17) 11-1 85 1

2. White River 7-2 60 2

3. Lower Brule 11-1 59 3

4. Aberdeen Christian 10-2 33 4

T-5. Potter County 10-1 8 RV

T-5. Platte-Geddes 8-3 8 5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 2.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (17) 11-1 85 1

2. Washington 11-1 66 2

3. Brandon Valley 12-1 50 3

4. RC Stevens 11-1 37 4

5. RC Central 10-2 17 5

Class A

1. Wagner (16) 13-0 84 1

2. West Central (1) 14-1 68 2

T-3. Flandreau 11-2 18 3

T-3. St. Thomas More 11-3 18 5

T-3. Lakota Tech 14-1 18 RV

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 17, Hamlin 12, Sioux Falls Christian 9, Parkston 6, Red Cloud 4, Florence-Henry 1.

Class B

1. Roncalli (12) 11-1 80 1

2. Corsica-Stickney (5) 12-2 73 2

3. White River 9-2 37 4

4. De Smet 14-1 36 5

5. Aberdeen Christian 11-2 17 3

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 11, Wall 1.

