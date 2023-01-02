Prep basketball media poll: Red Cloud girls slide into top 5

After winning the Lakota Nation Invitational for the second straight year last month, the Red Cloud girls basketball team still found itself on the outside looking in in the South Dakota prep basketball media poll the following week.

But after some shakeups in Class A, including a dominating 51-point victory from the Lady Crusaders over the Todd County on New Year's Eve, they have earned a ranking for the first time this season, sliding to No. 5.

Also in Class A girls, St. Thomas More dropped from the top spot after a narrow 39-34 loss to then No. 3 Hamlin, which has taken over No. 1 slightly above Wagner. The Cavaliers dropped to No. 3 and lost all of their first-place votes.

Similar to Red Cloud, another West River squad moved into the ranking as Jones County, with only one vote two weeks ago, enters the Class B girls top five at No. 4 following a 5-0 start to the season.

The Rapid City Stevens girls remained unranked but moved from two votes to four after beating rival Rapid City Central last Thursday in their first game in 19 days.

On the boys side, Rapid City Christian received 10 votes but remains on the outside of Class A following an idle week after its LNI championship. STM also didn't budge, holding firm at No. 4.

White River gained first-place in Class B, going from 9 to 12 after a one-point win over Bridgewater-Emery at the Corn Palace and a five-point victory over Campbell County, Wyoming, while Lower Brule moved down a spot, from No. 4 to No. 5, after losing by 14 to Aberdeen Christian, the No. 2 ranked team in Class B. Faith and Harding County also tallied a few votes.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 2 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (16) 3-0 80 1

2. Pierre 5-0 56 3

3. Lincoln 2-1 50 2

4. Yankton 2-0 28 4

5. Mitchell 3-0 15 RV

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 7, Washington 3, Roosevelt 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (16) 4-0 80 1

2. Sioux Valley 4-0 61 2

3. Dell Rapids 2-0 36 3

4. St. Thomas More 5-0 30 4

5. Sioux Falls Christian 5-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 10.

Class B

1. White River (12) 6-1 76 1

2. Aberdeen Christian (2) 4-0 56 3

3. De Smet (1) 2-1 48 2

4. Castlewood (1) 4-0 33 5

5. Lower Brule 5-2 21 4

Receiving votes: Faith 4, Ethan 1, Harding County 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (12) 2-1 74 1

2. Washington (3) 2-0 63 3

3. Pierre (1) 5-0 39 4

4. Jefferson 4-1 38 2

5. Harrisburg 4-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 4.

Class A

1. Hamlin (9) 4-0 72 3

2. Wagner (7) 4-0 68 2

3. St. Thomas More 4-2 48 1

4. Tea Area 3-0 26 RV

5. Red Cloud 6-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Vermillion 4, West Central 4, Florence-Henry 4, Lakota Tech 1, Parkston 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 4-1 78 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 3-0 66 2

3. Centerville 4-1 28 4

4. Jones County 5-0 25 RV

5. Sully Buttes 2-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, De Smet 7, Corsica-Stickney 4, Warner 4, James Valley Christian 3, Wall 2.