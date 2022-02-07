 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL

Prep basketball media poll: Stevens, Central girls move up after wins over Brandon Valley

The Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central girls basketball teams have moved into their highest rankings of the season following wins this weekend.

The Raiders and Cobblers, ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively last week, both grabbed hard-fought wins over then-No. 3 Brandon Valley, so in Monday's prep basketball media poll, they shifted ahead of the Lynx to take the No. 3 and No. 4 spots. 

St. Thomas More regained one first-place votes in Class A after beating Winner by 12 and sit at No. 4 after being in a three-way tie with Flandreau and Lakota Tech for No. 3 last week. The Tatanka picked up 11 more votes and are ranked No. 5 after a dominating 102-18 win over St. Francis Indian. 

And in Class B, White River remains at No. 3, while Wall earned an extra vote and now has two.

On the boys side, Stevens received its first vote of the season after beating Brandon Valley on Saturday, while other West River teams, STM, Winner, White River and Timber Lake remained unchanged from their previous rankings.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (21)            13-0   105       1

2. O’Gorman                  13-2    84        2

3. Jefferson                    8-6     56        4

4. Mitchell                     10-4    37        3

T-5. Aberdeen Central     9-5     11     RV

T-5. Lincoln                    6-6      11      5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 8, Harrisburg 2, Rapid City Stevens 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (21)     14-0     105     1

2. St. Thomas More       13-2     78       2

3. Winner                     14-1    54        3

4. Sioux Valley              11-3    48       4

5. Flandreau                 13-2    22       5

Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Tea Area 4.

Class B

1. De Smet (21)             15-1    105      1

2. White River                9-2      80       2

3. Lower Brule               12-1    66        3

4. Aberdeen Christian     13-2     40       4

5. Potter County             12-1    12       5

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 6, Timber Lake 5, Howard 1. 

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (20)      13-1    104      1

2. Washington (1)     13-1    85        2

3. RC Stevens          12-2    61        4

4. RC Central           11-3    42        5

5. Brandon Valley     12-3    23        3

Class A

1. Wagner (15)                  15-1    92       1

2. West Central (5)            16-2    85       2

3. Flandreau                     12-2    54       T-3

4. St. Thomas More (1)     12-3     30       T-3

5. Lakota Tech                  15-1    29       T-3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 14, Red Cloud 5, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Florence-Henry 2.

Class B

1. Roncalli (20)               14-1    104     1

2. Corsica-Stickney (1)   14-2     84       2

3. White River                11-2    54       3

4. De Smet                    15-1    43       4

5. Aberdeen Christian     14-2     21      5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 7, Wall 2. 

