Prep basketball media poll: Stevens, Central girls move up after wins over Brandon Valley

The Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central girls basketball teams have moved into their highest rankings of the season following wins this weekend.

The Raiders and Cobblers, ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively last week, both grabbed hard-fought wins over then-No. 3 Brandon Valley, so in Monday's prep basketball media poll, they shifted ahead of the Lynx to take the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

St. Thomas More regained one first-place votes in Class A after beating Winner by 12 and sit at No. 4 after being in a three-way tie with Flandreau and Lakota Tech for No. 3 last week. The Tatanka picked up 11 more votes and are ranked No. 5 after a dominating 102-18 win over St. Francis Indian.

And in Class B, White River remains at No. 3, while Wall earned an extra vote and now has two.

On the boys side, Stevens received its first vote of the season after beating Brandon Valley on Saturday, while other West River teams, STM, Winner, White River and Timber Lake remained unchanged from their previous rankings.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (21) 13-0 105 1

2. O’Gorman 13-2 84 2

3. Jefferson 8-6 56 4

4. Mitchell 10-4 37 3

T-5. Aberdeen Central 9-5 11 RV

T-5. Lincoln 6-6 11 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 8, Harrisburg 2, Rapid City Stevens 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (21) 14-0 105 1

2. St. Thomas More 13-2 78 2

3. Winner 14-1 54 3

4. Sioux Valley 11-3 48 4

5. Flandreau 13-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Tea Area 4.

Class B

1. De Smet (21) 15-1 105 1

2. White River 9-2 80 2

3. Lower Brule 12-1 66 3

4. Aberdeen Christian 13-2 40 4

5. Potter County 12-1 12 5

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 6, Timber Lake 5, Howard 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (20) 13-1 104 1

2. Washington (1) 13-1 85 2

3. RC Stevens 12-2 61 4

4. RC Central 11-3 42 5

5. Brandon Valley 12-3 23 3

Class A

1. Wagner (15) 15-1 92 1

2. West Central (5) 16-2 85 2

3. Flandreau 12-2 54 T-3

4. St. Thomas More (1) 12-3 30 T-3

5. Lakota Tech 15-1 29 T-3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 14, Red Cloud 5, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Florence-Henry 2.

Class B

1. Roncalli (20) 14-1 104 1

2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 14-2 84 2

3. White River 11-2 54 3

4. De Smet 15-1 43 4

5. Aberdeen Christian 14-2 21 5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 7, Wall 2.

