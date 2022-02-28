 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL

Prep basketball media poll: Stevens girls fall one spot ahead of SoDak 16

R.C. Stevens girls fall to S.F. O'Gorman

Rapid City Stevens guard Macey Wathen (22) keeps Mahli Abdouch of Sioux Falls O'Gorman from driving the ball to the basket during a Feb. 4 game at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

 Jeff Easton / Journal Correspondent

The Huron girls basketball team has caused a bit of a shakeup in the bottom of the Class AA rankings.

After a 60-57 overtime win to upset Rapid City Stevens last weekend following a nine-point loss to Rapid City Central the night before, the Tigers pulled off a 58-51 win over O'Gorman after losing to Brandon Valley this weekend.

Brandon Valley, which fell to both Stevens and Central in early February, therefore moved up a spot in the last prep basketball media poll, released Monday, to No. 3, switching places with now No. 4 Stevens.

The Raiders lost to No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington this weekend and beat Sioux Falls Lincoln by six, while the Cobblers, who remain at No. 5 narrowly beat the Patriots 45-43 and fell to the Warriors by 16. 

Stevens, the No. 4 seed in the Class AA SoDak 16, hosts No. 13 Brookings on Friday for a spot in the state tournament, while Central, the No. 5 seed, hosts No. 12 Watertown on Friday.

The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the teams' records, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. The final girls Class A and B polls were released last week. 

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (16)     19-0     80       1

2. O’Gorman            18-2    64       2

3. Washington          13-7    45       4

4. Lincoln                 11-9    20       5

5. Jefferson              12-8    18       RV

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 6, Mitchell 5, Aberdeen Central 2. 

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (16)     20-0     80       1

2. St. Thomas More       18-2     62       2

3. Winner                     19-1    46        3

4. Flandreau                 16-3    28        4

5. Tea Area                   14-6    17       5

Receiving votes: West Central 6, Sioux Valley 1. 

Class B

1. De Smet (16)               19-1    80       1

2. White River                  16-2    62       2

3. Potter County              19-1    37       5

4. Lower Brule                17-3    35       4

5. Aberdeen Christian     17-3     25       3

Receiving votes: Freeman Academy/Marion 1. 

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (15)     19-1     79       1

2. O’Gorman (1)         17-3     63       2

3. Brandon Valley       16-4     42       4

4. Stevens                 16-4    38       3

5. RC Central             15-5    17       5

Receiving votes: Huron 1.

