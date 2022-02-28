Prep basketball media poll: Stevens girls fall one spot ahead of SoDak 16

The Huron girls basketball team has caused a bit of a shakeup in the bottom of the Class AA rankings.
After a 60-57 overtime win to upset Rapid City Stevens last weekend following a nine-point loss to Rapid City Central the night before, the Tigers pulled off a 58-51 win over O'Gorman after losing to Brandon Valley this weekend.
Brandon Valley, which fell to both Stevens and Central in early February, therefore moved up a spot in the last prep basketball media poll, released Monday, to No. 3, switching places with now No. 4 Stevens.
The Raiders lost to No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington this weekend and beat Sioux Falls Lincoln by six, while the Cobblers, who remain at No. 5 narrowly beat the Patriots 45-43 and fell to the Warriors by 16.
Stevens, the No. 4 seed in the Class AA SoDak 16, hosts No. 13 Brookings on Friday for a spot in the state tournament, while Central, the No. 5 seed, hosts No. 12 Watertown on Friday.
The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the teams' records, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. The final girls Class A and B polls were released last week.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (16) 19-0 80 1
2. O’Gorman 18-2 64 2
3. Washington 13-7 45 4
4. Lincoln 11-9 20 5
5. Jefferson 12-8 18 RV
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 6, Mitchell 5, Aberdeen Central 2.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (16) 20-0 80 1
2. St. Thomas More 18-2 62 2
3. Winner 19-1 46 3
4. Flandreau 16-3 28 4
5. Tea Area 14-6 17 5
Receiving votes: West Central 6, Sioux Valley 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (16) 19-1 80 1
2. White River 16-2 62 2
3. Potter County 19-1 37 5
4. Lower Brule 17-3 35 4
5. Aberdeen Christian 17-3 25 3
Receiving votes: Freeman Academy/Marion 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (15) 19-1 79 1
2. O’Gorman (1) 17-3 63 2
3. Brandon Valley 16-4 42 4
4. Stevens 16-4 38 3
5. RC Central 15-5 17 5
Receiving votes: Huron 1.