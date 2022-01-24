Prep basketball media poll: STM boys remain at No. 2 after loss, drop first-place votes

The St. Thomas More and Dakota Valley boys basketball teams squared off this weekend in a battle of the top two ranked teams in Class A, and it was everything fans hoped for.

The Panthers grinded out a 48-46 win over the Cavaliers in the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace, solidifying their place as the top team in the class. STM didn't drop any spots in the latest South Dakota prep basketball media poll, released Monday, remaining at No. 2, but did lose its four first-place votes from last week. Dakota Valley collected 20 of 21 first-place votes.

Both squads are also in the top two spots in the Class A standings based on the SDHSAA's point system.

The rest of the poll is relatively unchanged other than a few adjustments in number of votes. On the girls side, Red Cloud received six votes to be ranked after beating Little Wound 68-29 and Rapid City Christian 74-31, and improvement from one votes last week.

Wall girls, who are on a hot streak with 12 straight wins, picked up one vote for the first time this season after beating Custer, Philip and New Underwood.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 24 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (21) 9-0 105 1

2. O’Gorman 10-2 84 2

3. Mitchell 9-2 60 3

4. Washington 5-3 31 RV

5. Jefferson 6-5 18 NR

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 8, Harrisburg 5, Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Brandon Valley 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (20) 11-0 104 1

2. St. Thomas More 9-1 73 2

3. Winner 10-0 65 3

4. Sioux Valley 9-2 40 5

5. Flandreau (1) 11-1 24 RV

Receiving votes: Tea Area 9.

Class B

1. De Smet (21) 11-1 105 1

2. White River 7-2 74 2

3. Lower Brule 8-1 72 3

4. Aberdeen Christian 9-2 43 4

5. Platte-Geddes 5-3 7 5

Receiving votes: Potter County 6, Viborg-Hurley 4, Timber Lake 4.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (20) 9-1 104 1

2. Washington 9-1 82 2

3. Brandon Valley (1) 9-1 63 3

4. RC Stevens 10-1 41 4

5. RC Central 9-1 25 5

Class A

1. Wagner (20) 10-0 104 1

2. West Central (1) 12-1 83 2

3. Flandreau 9-1 57 3

4. Dakota Valley 11-1 34 4

5. St. Thomas More 8-3 13 5

Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 11, Parkston 6, Red Cloud 6, Hamlin 1.

Class B

1. Roncalli (20) 10-0 104 1

2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 11-2 84 2

3. Aberdeen Christian 10-0 60 3

4. White River 8-2 38 4

5. De Smet 11-1 17 5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 9, Colman-Egan 2, Wall 1.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.