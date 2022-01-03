Prep basketball media poll: STM girls bumped from top spot despite most 1st-place votes

Despite winning both their games since the last poll, and picking up more first-place votes than any other team in their class, the St. Thomas More More girls basketball team is no longer No. 1 in Class A.

In the latest prep basketball media poll, released Monday after a two-week layoff due to the holiday break, the Cavaliers, who received seven first-place votes, were edged by Flandreau, which received three, by a count of 51 total votes to 49.

The Fliers beat winless Dell Rapids since the last poll, while the Cavs edged Hill City and throttled Rapid City Christian. The two schools are not slated to meet in the regular season.

Also in Class A girls, LNI champion Red Cloud received one additional vote, bring its total to seven, to stand on the outside of the rankings looking in.

There isn't much more movement among West River teams in the poll. Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens remain at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in Class AA girls, while White River is still at No. 3 in Class B girls.

On the boys side, St. Thomas More, which sits at No. 1 in the Class A standings based on the SDHSAA's points formula, didn't move from its No. 3 spot in the poll despite beating the Tennessee defending state champion. the Cavaliers trail No. 1 Dakota Valley by 11 votes and No. 2 Sioux Valley by three.

White River boys topped Aberdeen Christian over the break and earned enough votes to move up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class B.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 3 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (14) 4-0 70 1

2. O’Gorman 4-1 55 2

3. Pierre 4-0 37 5

4. Aberdeen Central 5-1 17 3

5. Mitchell 4-1 16 RV

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Yankton 7.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (5) 4-0 60 2

2. Sioux Valley (6) 3-1 52 1

3. St. Thomas More (3) 6-0 49 3

4. Winner 6-0 33 4

5. West Central 3-1 5 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 4, Hanson 4, Tea Area 3

Class B

1. De Smet (14) 5-1 70 1

2. White River 4-1 53 3

3. Lower Brule 5-1 36 4

4. Aberdeen Christian 3-2 26 2

5. Timber Lake 5-0 11 NR

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 5, Waubay-Summit 3, Viborg-Hurley 2, Faulkton Area 2, Dell Rapids St. Mary 2.

Girls

Class AA

1. Washington (14) 4-0 70 1

2. Brandon Valley 5-0 56 2

3. O’Gorman 2-1 38 3

4. RC Central 4-0 29 4

5. RC Stevens 4-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Watertown 1.

Class A

1. Flandreau (3) 5-0 51 2

2. St. Thomas More (7) 5-1 49 1

3. West Central (1) 4-0 40 3

4. Wagner (1) 3-0 24 T-4

5. Dakota Valley (1) 7-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Hamlin 14, Red Cloud 7, Sioux Falls Christian (1) 6, Parkston 2, Florence-Henry 1.

Class B

1. Roncalli (14) 5-0 70 1

2. Corsica-Stickney 5-1 54 2

3. White River 5-1 42 3

4. Aberdeen Christian 4-0 22 4

5. Ethan 3-1 9 5

Receiving votes: De Smet 8, Colman-Egan 2, Howard 2, Viborg-Hurley 1.

