Prep basketball media poll: STM girls move down after losses; Lakota Tech gains votes

A few weeks ago, the St. Thomas More girls basketball team was voted No. 1 in Class A, then was bumped from the top spot and moved to No. 2 despite garnering the most first-place votes.

On Monday the Cavaliers took a dive, falling to No. 5 in the newest prep basketball media poll after a 22-point loss to West Central and a four-point loss to Parkston, two of the strongest teams in the class, over the weekend.

Their next three games, including two from Class AA in Spearfish and Sturgis, should provide some relief as the combined record of those opponents is 5-22.

Meanwhile in Class A girls, Lakota Tech has moved up and is the first team on the outside looking in with 11 votes after picking up none last week. The Tatanka earned big wins over Red Cloud, which went from five votes to one, Pierre T.F. Riggs and Florence/Henry. They're another 12 votes from a ranking.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (19) 7-0 95 1

2. O’Gorman 8-1 76 2

3. Mitchell 7-2 54 5

4. Aberdeen Central 7-3 23 4

5. Harrisburg 4-3 17 3

Receiving votes: Yankton 10, Sioux Falls Washington 9, Sioux Falls Lincoln 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (15) 8-0 91 1

2. St. Thomas More (4) 9-0 75 2

3. Winner 9-0 56 3

4. Tea Area 6-2 24 T-5

5. Sioux Valley 6-2 21 4

Receiving votes: Flandreau 17, Groton Area 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (19) 9-1 95 1

2. White River 7-1 71 2

3. Lower Brule 7-1 61 3

4. Aberdeen Christian 6-2 36 4

5. Platte-Geddes 4-1 11 RV

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 6, Timber Lake 3, Viborg-Hurley 2.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (19) 6-1 95 2

2. Washington 8-1 75 1

3. Brandon Valley 7-1 54 3

4. RC Stevens 8-1 38 4

5. RC Central 7-1 22 5

Receiving votes: Watertown 1.

Class A

1. Wagner (16) 9-0 92 4

2. West Central (2) 10-1 73 3

3. Flandreau (1) 6-1 55 1

4. Dakota Valley 9-1 25 5

5. St. Thomas More 8-3 23 2

Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 11, Parkston 5, Red Cloud 1.

Class B

1. Roncalli (18) 7-0 94 1

2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 9-2 77 2

3. Aberdeen Christian 8-0 52 3

4. White River 6-2 32 4

5. De Smet 10-0 28 5

Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 1, Viborg-Hurley 1.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

