PREP BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL

Prep basketball media poll: STM, Lakota Tech girls move up

The St. Thomas More girls basketball team has bounced all over the rankings this season, including several early stints at No. 1.

After back-to-back losses to West Central and Parkston last month, the Cavaliers moved down and were steadily at the bottom of the top five in the Class A media poll. But they're back on the rise this week following a three-point win over Red Cloud and a big 13-point victory over Viborg-Hurley last week, moving back up to No. 3 and retaining one first-place vote.

STM, riding a seven-game winning streak, finishes up its regular season Tuesday against Douglas (3-13) and Friday against Hot Springs (4-14).

Also in Class A, the Lakota Tech girls squad has risen to No. 4 after decisive wins over Rapid City Christian and Hill City. Since falling to Red Cloud in the championship game of the Lakota Nation Invitational in December, the Tatanka have not lost and are on a 12-game winning streak. They'll finish their regular-season slate Tuesday against Crow Creek (14-4).

Other movements in this week's poll include a downgrade to the Rapid City Central girls team, which dropped one spot to No. 5 after a close loss to Yankton over the weekend, while Wall picked up two votes to be ranked for the second straight week.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (20)         15-0    100     1

2. O’Gorman                15-2    80       2

3. Jefferson                 10-6    56       3

4. Mitchell                   11-4    40       4

5. Aberdeen Central     10-6     8         T-5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls Washington 6, Harrisburg 3. 

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (20)     16-0     100     1

2. St. Thomas More       16-2     75       2

3. Winner                     16-1    55        3

4. Sioux Valley              13-3    46       4

5. Flandreau                 14-3    15       5

Receiving votes: Tea Area 8, Lennox 1. 

Class B

1. De Smet (20)             18-1    100      1

2. White River                13-2    78       2

3. Aberdeen Christian     15-2     51      4

4. Lower Brule               14-2    43       3

5. Potter County            15-1    24       5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 3, Platte-Geddes 1. 

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (20)   15-1    100     2

2. O’Gorman            15-2    80       1

3. RC Stevens          14-2    59       3

4. Brandon Valley     13-4    34       5

5. RC Central           12-4    26       4

Receiving votes: Huron 1. 

Class A

1. Wagner (18)                  18-1    95       1

2. West Central (1)            17-2    81       2

3. St. Thomas More (1)     15-3     40       4

4. Lakota Tech                  17-1    31       5

5. Flandreau                     15-3    24       3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 19, Sioux Falls Christian 8, Florence-Henry 2. 

Class B

1. Roncalli (19)               17-1    98       1

2. De Smet (1)               17-1    53       4

3. Aberdeen Christian     16-2     52      5

4. Corsica-Stickney        16-3    48       2

5. White River               13-2    46       3

Receiving votes: Wall 2, Viborg-Hurley 1. 

