Prep basketball media poll: STM, Lakota Tech girls move up

The St. Thomas More girls basketball team has bounced all over the rankings this season, including several early stints at No. 1.

After back-to-back losses to West Central and Parkston last month, the Cavaliers moved down and were steadily at the bottom of the top five in the Class A media poll. But they're back on the rise this week following a three-point win over Red Cloud and a big 13-point victory over Viborg-Hurley last week, moving back up to No. 3 and retaining one first-place vote.

STM, riding a seven-game winning streak, finishes up its regular season Tuesday against Douglas (3-13) and Friday against Hot Springs (4-14).

Also in Class A, the Lakota Tech girls squad has risen to No. 4 after decisive wins over Rapid City Christian and Hill City. Since falling to Red Cloud in the championship game of the Lakota Nation Invitational in December, the Tatanka have not lost and are on a 12-game winning streak. They'll finish their regular-season slate Tuesday against Crow Creek (14-4).

Other movements in this week's poll include a downgrade to the Rapid City Central girls team, which dropped one spot to No. 5 after a close loss to Yankton over the weekend, while Wall picked up two votes to be ranked for the second straight week.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (20) 15-0 100 1

2. O’Gorman 15-2 80 2

3. Jefferson 10-6 56 3

4. Mitchell 11-4 40 4

5. Aberdeen Central 10-6 8 T-5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls Washington 6, Harrisburg 3.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (20) 16-0 100 1

2. St. Thomas More 16-2 75 2

3. Winner 16-1 55 3

4. Sioux Valley 13-3 46 4

5. Flandreau 14-3 15 5

Receiving votes: Tea Area 8, Lennox 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (20) 18-1 100 1

2. White River 13-2 78 2

3. Aberdeen Christian 15-2 51 4

4. Lower Brule 14-2 43 3

5. Potter County 15-1 24 5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 3, Platte-Geddes 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (20) 15-1 100 2

2. O’Gorman 15-2 80 1

3. RC Stevens 14-2 59 3

4. Brandon Valley 13-4 34 5

5. RC Central 12-4 26 4

Receiving votes: Huron 1.

Class A

1. Wagner (18) 18-1 95 1

2. West Central (1) 17-2 81 2

3. St. Thomas More (1) 15-3 40 4

4. Lakota Tech 17-1 31 5

5. Flandreau 15-3 24 3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 19, Sioux Falls Christian 8, Florence-Henry 2.

Class B

1. Roncalli (19) 17-1 98 1

2. De Smet (1) 17-1 53 4

3. Aberdeen Christian 16-2 52 5

4. Corsica-Stickney 16-3 48 2

5. White River 13-2 46 3

Receiving votes: Wall 2, Viborg-Hurley 1.

