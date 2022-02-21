Prep basketball media poll: Wall girls land one vote shy of ranking as regionals begin

For the last several weeks, the Wall girls basketball team has quietly received one to two votes to be ranked, never seriously threatening the top five.

That all changed this week after the Lady Eagles scored a big three-point win over Class A opponent Hill City to cap off a 3-0 week, collecting 13 votes. That puts them one vote shy of a ranking in the latest prep media poll, released Monday afternoon, as White River remained at the No. 5 spot with 14 votes.

Wall (18-2), sitting at No. 3 in the Class B standings, opens its postseason campaign Tuesday as the top seed in the Region 7B tournament, hosting No. 8 Lyman.

West River teams were otherwise unchanged in the latest poll. The Rapid City Stevens girls squad, despite un upset loss to unranked Huron, stayed at No. 3, while the Raiders boys team still did not receive any votes despite upsetting Mitchell and beating Huron in close games.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (19) 17-0 95 1

2. O’Gorman 16-2 76 2

3. Aberdeen Central 12-6 40 5

4. Washington 10-7 30 RV

5. Lincoln 9-8 23 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Jefferson 10, Mitchell 8, Harrisburg 3.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (19) 19-0 95 1

2. St. Thomas More 18-2 70 2

3. Winner 18-1 59 3

4. Flandreau 15-3 34 5

5. Tea Area 13-6 18 RV

Receiving votes: West Central 6, Sioux Valley 3.

Class B

1. De Smet (19) 19-1 95 1

2. White River 15-2 73 2

3. Aberdeen Christian 17-2 51 3

4. Lower Brule 17-2 45 4

5. Potter County 18-1 21 5

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (18) 17-1 94 1

2. O’Gorman (1) 16-2 77 2

3. Stevens 15-3 44 3

4. Brandon Valley 14-4 42 4

5. RC Central 14-4 27 5

Receiving votes: Huron 1.

Class A

1. Wagner (17) 19-1 92 1

2. West Central (1) 18-2 77 2

3. St. Thomas More (1) 17-3 44 3

4. Lakota Tech 18-1 35 4

5. Hamlin 18-2 18 RV

Receiving votes: Flandreau 12, Sioux Falls Christian 6, Red Cloud 1.

Class B

1. Roncalli (19) 19-1 95 1

2. De Smet 19-1 71 2

3. Corsica-Stickney 17-3 48 4

4. Aberdeen Christian 17-3 41 3

5. White River 15-3 14 5

Receiving votes: Wall 13, Viborg-Hurley 3.

