 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL

Prep basketball media poll: Wall girls land one vote shy of ranking as regionals begin

  • Updated
  • 0
011822-bball-28.jpg (copy)

Wall's Alexis Stephan (24) holds the ball during a stoppage of playing in the Eagles' win over Custer Jan. 18 in Wall.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

For the last several weeks, the Wall girls basketball team has quietly received one to two votes to be ranked, never seriously threatening the top five.

That all changed this week after the Lady Eagles scored a big three-point win over Class A opponent Hill City to cap off a 3-0 week, collecting 13 votes. That puts them one vote shy of a ranking in the latest prep media poll, released Monday afternoon, as White River remained at the No. 5 spot with 14 votes.

Wall (18-2), sitting at No. 3 in the Class B standings, opens its postseason campaign Tuesday as the top seed in the Region 7B tournament, hosting No. 8 Lyman.  

West River teams were otherwise unchanged in the latest poll. The Rapid City Stevens girls squad, despite un upset loss to unranked Huron, stayed at No. 3, while the Raiders boys team still did not receive any votes despite upsetting Mitchell and beating Huron in close games.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

People are also reading…

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (19)          17-0    95       1

2. O’Gorman                16-2    76        2

3. Aberdeen Central     12-6     40       5

4. Washington             10-7    30       RV

5. Lincoln                    9-8      23       RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Jefferson 10, Mitchell 8, Harrisburg 3.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (19)     19-0     95       1

2. St. Thomas More       18-2     70       2

3. Winner                     18-1    59       3

4. Flandreau                 15-3    34       5

5. Tea Area                  13-6    18       RV

Receiving votes: West Central 6, Sioux Valley 3.

Class B

1. De Smet (19)             19-1    95       1

2. White River                15-2    73       2

3. Aberdeen Christian     17-2     51      3

4. Lower Brule               17-2    45       4

5. Potter County            18-1    21       5

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (18)     17-1     94       1

2. O’Gorman (1)         16-2     77       2

3. Stevens                 15-3    44        3

4. Brandon Valley       14-4     42       4

5. RC Central             14-4    27        5

Receiving votes: Huron 1. 

Class A

1. Wagner (17)                 19-1    92       1

2. West Central (1)           18-2    77        2

3. St. Thomas More (1)     17-3     44       3

4. Lakota Tech                  18-1    35       4

5. Hamlin                         18-2    18       RV

Receiving votes: Flandreau 12, Sioux Falls Christian 6, Red Cloud 1. 

Class B

1. Roncalli (19)              19-1    95       1

2. De Smet                   19-1    71       2

3. Corsica-Stickney        17-3    48       4

4. Aberdeen Christian     17-3     41      3

5. White River                15-3    14       5

Receiving votes: Wall 13, Viborg-Hurley 3.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…

Watch Now: Related Video

The Carnival of Viareggio in Italy resumes after COVID disruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News