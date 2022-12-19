Prep basketball poll: RC Christian boys garner votes, remain unranked after LNI championship

The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team captivated audiences at Summit Arena last week by winning the Lakota Nation Invitational in just their second year participating in the coveted tournament.

Along the way, the Comets took down defending champion Lower Brule in the semifinals and beat No. 1 ranked White River in the title game on a last-second layup by Benson Kieffer, upending two top-five teams in Class B on back-to-back nights.

Their efforts were somewhat recognized by South Dakota media, but it appears they didn't carry sufficient clout as Christian enters this week still unranked. The Comets, who hadn't garnered any votes before this week, still picked up 12 and they are the only team in Class A boys who tallied votes but isn't ranked.

White River and Lower Brule, the two squads who lost to Christian at LNI, didn't move in the Class B rankings, returning to No. 1 and No. 4, respectively, though the Tigers did lose first-place votes in favor of No. 2 De Smet.

On the girls side, Red Cloud's run to the LNI title also went undervalued, as the Lady Crusaders earned five votes to sit on the outside looking in of Class A. Perennial powerhouses St. Thomas More, Wagner, Hamlin, West Central and Sioux Falls Christian continue to have a stranglehold in that class.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1

2. Lincoln (1) 2-0 58 2

3. Pierre 2-0 43 3

4. Yankton 1-0 22 4

5. Roosevelt 2-1 18 RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 4, Washington 3, Harrisburg 2, Brandon Valley 1

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (15) 3-0 75 1

2. Sioux Valley 1-0 53 2

3. Dell Rapids 1-0 36 3

4. St. Thomas More 4-0 25 4

5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 12

Class B

1. White River (9) 4-1 68 1

2. De Smet (4) 1-0 58 2

3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 40 3

4. Lower Brule 4-1 30 4

5. Castlewood (1) 0-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 4, Faith 1, Howard 1

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (15) 2-0 75 1

2. Jefferson 3-0 56 2

3. Washington 1-0 49 3

4. Pierre 2-0 26 4

5. Harrisburg 2-0 14 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 3, Rapid City Stevens 2

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (11) 3-1 70 1

2. Wagner (3) 1-0 59 2

3. Hamlin (1) 2-0 51 3

4. West Central 1-0 16 5

5. Sioux Falls Christian 3-0 9 RV

Receiving votes: Flandreau 6, Red Cloud 5, Tea Area 4, Florence-Henry 3, Lakota Tech 2

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 2-0 75 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 56 2

3. Castlewood 1-0 42 3

4. Centerville 3-0 32 4

5. De Smet 2-0 8 RV

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 6, Sully Buttes 3, Wall 2, Jones County 1