Prep basketball poll: STM girls lose votes but stay atop Class A

Chalk it up to an early-season loss or fewer voters this week, but the St. Thomas More girls basketball team has dipped a bit in this week's prep basketball poll despite a strong showing at the Gillette Early Bird Tournament in Wyoming over the weekend.

The Cavaliers beat Worland by 23 and Thunder Basin by 13 before dropping an 11-point loss to Campbell County. As a result, they lost seven first-place votes this week, going from 15 to eight, as Wagner picked up for additional first-place votes and went from two to six following a 47-point rout of Winner in its only game of opening week.

STM now holds a four-point lead over Wagner for first place in Class A, while Hamlin retained one first-place vote and remains at No. 3. It should be noted, however that there were three fewer voters this week than in the preseason poll.

Among other West River teams, the St. Thomas More boys stay firm at No. 4 in Class A after a 2-0 showing in Gillette, while the White River boys remain the heavy favorite in Class B, holding a 20-point advantage over De Smet for the top spot.

The Stevens girls, unranked in the preseason poll with five votes, garnered just one this week, while Rapid City Christian, Lakota Tech, Jones County and Wall remain on the outside looking in, receiving a small number of votes.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Dec. 12 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1

2. Lincoln (1) 1-0 60 T-3

3. Pierre 2-0 41 5

4. Yankton 1-0 19 NR

5. Brandon Valley 1-0 12 NR

Receiving votes: Mitchell 6, Harrisburg 5, Washington 5, Roosevelt 2, O’Gorman 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (15) 1-0 75 1

2. Sioux Valley 1-0 58 2

3. Dell Rapids 1-0 33 3

4. St. Thomas More 2-0 29 4

5. Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 5, Hamlin 2, Winner 2.

Class B

1. White River (11) 1-0 70 1

2. De Smet (2) 1-0 50 2

3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 42 3

4. Lower Brule 1-0 31 4

5. Castlewood (1) 0-0 18 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 5, Faith 3, Canistota 2, Wall 2, Harding County 1, Howard 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (15) 1-0 75 1

2. Jefferson 1-0 55 2

3. Washington 1-0 48 3

4. Pierre 2-0 21 5

5. Brandon Valley 0-1 15 4

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Lincoln 1, Watertown 1, Stevens 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (8) 2-1 67 1

2. Wagner (6) 1-0 63 2

3. Hamlin (1) 1-0 49 3

4. Flandreau 0-0 22 4

5. West Central 1-0 11 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Tea Area 3, Florence-Henry 3, Rapid City Christian 1, Lakota Tech 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 1-0 75 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 54 3

3. Castlewood 0-0 34 4

4. Centerville 2-0 30 5

5. Corsica-Stickney 1-1 21 2

Receiving votes: De Smet 7, Sully Buttes 2, Jones County 1, Wall 1