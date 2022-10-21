Prep football playoffs: Quarterfinal pairings

While the first round of the Class 11B and 9-man playoffs were conducted Thursday in the round of 16, the three highest 11-man classes finished up their regular season games and were placed in their postseason spots.

Now all seven classes are aligned again, with the remaining eight teams in each set to battle for semifinal berths next Thursday.

Class 11AAA

No. 8 SF Washington (3-6) at No. 1 SF Jefferson (9-0)

No. 5 Brandon Valley (4-5) at No. 4 SF Lincoln (6-3)

No. 7 RC Stevens (3-6) at No. 2 O'Gorman (7-2)

No. 6 SF Roosevelt at No. 3 Harrisburg (7-2)

Class 11AA

No. 8 Sturgis Brown (4-5) at No. 1 Pierre T.F. Riggs (9-0)

No. 5 Brookings (5-4) at No. 4 Yankton (5-4)

No. 7 Watertown (3-6) at No. 2 Tea Area (8-1)

No. 6 Spearfish (4-5) at No. 3 Aberdeen Central (5-4)

Class 11A

No. 8 Lennox (3-6) at No. 1 Dell Rapids (9-0)

No. 5 Dakota Valley (6-3) at No. 4 SF Christian (6-3)

No. 7 Madison (4-5) at No. 2 West Central (8-1)

No. 6 Canton (5-4) at No. 3 Beresford (7-2)

Class 11B

Round of 16 games completed

No. 8 Deuel (8-1) at No. 1 Winner (9-0)

No. 5 McCook Central/Montrose (8-1) at No. 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (8-1)

No. 7 Hot Springs (7-2) at No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli (9-0)

No. 11 Redfield (6-3) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (9-0)

Class 9AA

Round of 16 games completed

No. 8 Bon Homme (6-3) at No. 1 Wall (9-0)

No. 5 Hanson (8-1) at No. 4 Hamlin (8-1)

No. 7 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Acad. (7-2) at No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton (9-0)

No. 6 Parkston (8-1) at No. 3 Howard (9-0)

Class 9A

Round of 16 games completed

No. 9 Canistota (5-4) at No. 1 Warner (9-0)

No. 5 Philip (8-1) at No. 4 Harding Co./Bison (7-2)

No. 7 Castlewood (7-2) at No. 2 Lyman (8-1)

No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington (6-3) at No. 3 Gregory (8-1)

Class 9B

Round of 16 games completed

No. 8 Avon (5-4) at No. 1 Herreid/Selby Area (9-0)

No. 12 Irene-Wakonda at No. 4 Sully Buttes (7-2)

No. 10 Dell Rapids St. Mary (5-4) at No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare (9-0)

No. 6 De Smet (6-3) at No. 3 Kadoka Area (6-3)