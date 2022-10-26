Prep football playoffs: West River quarterfinal preview

Of the 17 West River football teams that began their playoff campaigns last week in the round of 16 for Class 11B and the three 9-man classes, eight survived, all advancing with relative ease.

Now with 11AAA, 11AA and 11A all caught up, 11 total teams are preparing for battle in the state quarterfinals, set for Thursday, looking to book their spots in the semifinals and move one step closer to the DakotaDome in November.

Here's a preview of this week's quarterfinal matchups featuring West River squads. Game times are in Mountain.

Class 11AAA

No. 7 Rapid City Stevens (3-6) at No. 2 O'Gorman (7-2), 5 p.m.

The Raiders return to McEneaney Field in Sioux Falls for a rematch with the Knights, who cruised to a 49-7 win in their regular season meeting on Sept. 16.

Since starting the season 2-0 for the first time in 12 years, Stevens has been sputtering, losing six of its last seven games to finish the regular season, its lone victory of that stretch coming against winless Rapid City Central last week, culminating in a disappointing 47-3 loss to three-win Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Oct. 15. The Raiders enter the contest with the third fewest points scored (22.2) and third most allowed (30.6).

Stevens drew a tough first-round opponent in O'Gorman, which has experience on its side with quarterback Bennett Dannenbring (2,000-plus passing yards, 20-plus passing touchdowns) and running back Maverick Jones. The only losses for the Knights this season came against 11AA's Tea Area (44-41 on Sept. 9) and top-ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson (42-17 on Sept. 30). Since then they've beaten opponents by an average of 36-14, including a big win over Harrisburg (24-20) in their regular season finale last Thursday.

Class 11AA

No. 8 Sturgis Brown (4-5) at No. 1 Pierre T.F. Riggs (9-0), 6 p.m.

The overtime thriller between Sturgis and Spearfish last week, in which the Spartans won 28-27, wound up being the deciding game to determine which team would, or more importantly wouldn't, play the five-time defending state champion in the quarterfinals.

Scoopers quarterback Owen Cass has slung the ball around quite a bit this season and is among the 11AA leaders in passing yards and touchdowns, Tyan Buus serving as his main target, but Sturgis has left a handful of wins on the table, such as a 34-32 loss to Huron, two-possession losses to Mitchell and St. Thomas More in which it had leads, and of course the OT loss to Spearfish.

The Governors enter the contest with the best offense in the class (48.6 ppg) under QB Lincoln Kienholz, one of the nation's best high school signal-callers, and the best defense (13.4 ppg). Brandon Valley and Tea Area pushed them during the regular season (43-34 and 35-30 results, respectively), but upsetting them will be a tough task.

No. 6 Spearfish (4-5) at No. 3 Aberdeen Central (5-4), 5 p.m.

After barely missing the playoffs last year, the Spartans are back in the 11AA quarterfinals, and thanks to their overtime win over Sturgis last week, surged in the standings from No. 8 to No. 6 and have a winnable game in front of them.

The Golden Eagles have been surging lately, winning five of their last six games, a run that started after an 18-13 loss on Sept. 10 to Sturgis, the very team Spearfish beat last week. Both squads have put up similar offensive numbers (Spearfish 17.4 ppg, Aberdeen Central 16.9), while Aberdeen Central has the advantage on defense (AC 19.9 ppg, Spearfish 26.1).

Class 11B

No. 8 Deuel (8-1) at No. 1 Winner (9-0), 5 p.m.

Any team that has to face Winner in 11B is facing a difficult task, and Deuel is no different.

The Warrior rolled over Lead-Deadwood 62-7 in the round of 16 and looks poised to get to the DakotaDome for the fourth straight year, riding a 32-game winning streak. With running back duo Aiden Barfuss and Riley Orel, Winner has beaten opponents by an average of 45-7.

The Cardinals, who topped St. Thomas More 27-10 in the round of 16, enter the contest with the third best defense in 11B, averaging 6.1 points-against to the Warriors' 6.6.

No. 7 Hot Springs (7-2) at No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli (9-0), 5 p.m.

The Bison are riding high after a stunning 45-6 win over 11B powerhouse Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, but face another mighty program against the Cavaliers.

Since starting the year 2-2, Hot Springs is red hot, rattling off five straight wins that have included three shutouts. During this stretch, its beaten opponents by an average of 44-4. The Iverson twins, Preston and Landon, have been beasts in the run game, racking up touchdowns with their quickness and elusiveness.

Roncalli is one of three undefeated teams in 11B, led mostly by its class-leading defense that is averaging 2.8 points-against, coupled with an offense that is third with 37.1 points per game. The Cavs have also not allowed any points since Oct. 1, having finished off three straight shutouts (42-0 over Webster Area, 26-0 over Clark/Willow Lake, 46-0 over Mobridge-Pollock).

Class 9AA

No. 8 Bon Homme (6-3) at No. 1 Wall (9-0), 6 p.m.

The top-seeded Eagles look to keep their record unblemished and reach their third straight state semifinal.

Outside of a few early chinks in the armor, Wall handled round-of-16 opponent Stanley County easily last week with a 58-8 mercy-rule win over Stanley County. It'll take its top-ranked offense (52.9 ppg) and defense (4.4), led by quarterback/linebacker Burk Blasius and running back/defensive back Cedar Amiotte, into its matchup with a tougher opponent.

The Cavaliers have the fifth best defense in 9AA, averaging 12.1 points-against with a pair of shutouts, while its offense, led by QB Riley Rothschadl, is eighth, averaging 32.2 points, but has been much more inconsistent, finishing with as many as 62 points during the regular season and as little as nine.

Class 9A

No. 5 Philip (8-1) at No. 4 Harding County/Bison, 6 p.m.

The only all-West River playoff game this week comes in a meeting between two equally-matched teams, and while they didn't see each other during the regular season, they did have five common opponents to compare each other to.

The Scotties and Ranchers rolled over New Underwood, Newell and Dupree, and lost in blowouts to Wall. Their one different result came against Kadoka, where Philip won 20-8 and Harding County/Bison lost 40-22.

Both their offenses and defenses are also starkly similar, with the Scotties averaging 42.9 points for and 14.3 points against, and the Ranchers averaging 41.6 points for and 16.8 points against. The Scotties defense is coming off back-to-back shutouts, however.

Philip enters the contest with running back Layton Terkildsen leading the class in rushing yards and is top five in touchdown, while Harding County/Bison enters with quarterback Kelby Hett leading the class in passing touchdowns and is among the leaders in passing yards.

No. 7 Castlewood (7-2) at No. 2 Lyman (8-1), 5 p.m.

Both teams are coming into this quarterfinal matchup off of shutout wins in the first round.

The Raiders beat Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50-0, a prime example of their offense, under QB Teagan Gourneau and running back Tance Wagner, that leads the class in points per game at 43.6. Their defense is also second best, surrendering 10.3 points per contest.

Quarterback Lane Tvedt leads a Warriors squad that blanked Timber Lake 26-0 in the round of 16 last week, and has a top five offense (40.6 ppg) and defense (13.3 ppg).

No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington (6-3) at No. 3 Gregory (8-1), 6 p.m.

With Lyman and Gregory on the same side of 9A bracket, wins for both squads would mean an all-West River semifinal and a guaranteed West River school in a state championship game, but first the Gorillas have to get through a formidable Warbirds teams.

Gregory is battle-tested entering the quarterfinals, beating .500 or better teams like Platte-Geddes (27-6) and Bon Homme (23-12), and its only loss on the season came against high-class opponent Parkston, which was still a one-possession defeat at 32-25.

Wolsey-Wessington has had its share of big wins as well, including De Smet (28-6) and Avon (4-4). It also fell to Parkston, this time a 40-21 defeat.

Class 9B

No. 6 De Smet (6-3) at No. 3 Kadoka Area (6-3), 6 p.m.

An intriguing matchup between two squads with big wins this season and surprising losses.

The Kougars heavy run-game has led them to victories over Harding County/Bison (40-22) and Faith (44-6), but they've also lost to Lyman (34-14) and Philip (20-8). They're currently on a three-game winning streak, having beaten opponents by an average of 53-6, including back-to-back wins over New Underwood in their regular season finale and first-round playoff, trying to get back to the state semifinals for the first time since 2020.

The Bulldogs, last year's 9A semifinalist, is armed with the third best defense in the class (12.3 ppg), beat 9B defending state champion Dell Rapids St. Mary (52-8) and Colome (50-0), but also lost Wolsey-Wessington (28-6).