Prep football semifinal pairings

The high school football state semifinals will take place next Thursday, Nov. 4 at higher seeds. Winners will advance to their respective class's state championship game, which will be held Nov. 10-12 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Kickoff times are in Mountain.

Class 11AAA

No. 4 SF Lincoln (7-3) at No. 1 SF Jefferson (10-0), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Harrisburg (8-2) at No. 2 O'Gorman (8-2), 5 p.m.

Class 11AA

No. 4 Yankton (6-4) at No. 1 Pierre T.F. Riggs (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Aberdeen Central (6-4) at No. 2 Tea Area (9-1), 6 p.m.

Class 11A

No. 4 SF Christian (7-3) at No. 1 Dell Rapids (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Beresford (8-2) at No. 2 West Central (9-1), 6 p.m.

Class 11B

No. 5 McCook Central/Montrose (9-1) at No. 1 Winner (10-0), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Hot Springs (8-2) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-0), 5 p.m.

Class 9AA

No. 4 Hamlin (9-1) at No. 1 Wall (10-0), 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Parkston (9-1) at No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton (10-0);6 p.m.

Class 9A

No. 4 Harding Co./Bison (8-2) at No. 1 Warner (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Gregory (9-1) at No. 2 Lyman (9-1), 6 p.m.

Class 9B

No. 12 Irene-Wakonda (5-5) at No. 1 Herreid/Selby Area (10-0), 5 p.m.

No. 6 De Smet (7-3) at No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare (10-0), 6 p.m.